Kenny Miller makes Huddersfield Town revelation after taking club role

Newly-appointed Huddersfield Town assistant coach Kenny Miller has revealed that both the club and Mark Fotheringham were key factors in his decision to take the role.

Miller, who has previously held coaching positions in Australia with Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Warriors, as well as Livingston in Scotland was confirmed as an addition to the club’s backroom staff on Saturday.

Now, speaking via the club’s media, Miller discussed what attracted him to the role and the club.

“It’s a brilliant club with really really good people in it that are pretty clear about how they went to go about their business.” Miller explained via HTTV.

“I’ve known Mark [Fotheringham] for a long time, but we really got to know each other a lot better over the last two and a half years on the [UEFA] Pro License and he’s someone I really believe in.

“I think he’s a wonderful young coach with clear ideas [and] with a wonderful education from not only his playing time, but his coaching time in Germany.”

Miller went on to add: “It’s a different way of working, I’ve not seen a team work as hard – the lads are really really responding and it’s been a great week.”

“I’m delighted to be back in at a level where it’s a brilliant level, it’s the Championship.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Huddersfield Town quiz

1 of 20 CLUB HONOURS: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE WON THREE FIRST DIVISION TITLES TRUE FALSE

“I’ve competed in it and played in it for enough years I know exactly what the league demands so [I] just can’t wait for the games to start.”

Miller’s first league match comes at the club will be a tough test, with a trip to Bramall Lane on the cards to face Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

That match is set to take place on Saturday 1oth December, with kick-off scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

It’s really going to be interesting to see what Kenny Miller can bring to Huddersfield Town.

His reasoning for joining the club sounds solid and listening to the full interview, his excitement to get back out on the training pitch after a few months out of the game was clear to see and hear.

Having been a striker, naturally, the Terriers’ forwards could be the biggest benefactors of this move.

Only time will tell, though, what sort of impact the 42-year-old’s arrival has on the club’s fortunes.