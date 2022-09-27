Kenny Miller backs EFL boss to become future Rangers manager

Rangers legend Kenny Miller has backed Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale to become a future manager of the Ibrox outfit.

Beale was the former assistant manager at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, playing a key role in the success that the Scottish giants had under the now Aston Villa boss.

Speaking on the Open Goal YouTube channel, Miller explained that he took a lot from a talk given by Beale when completing his UEFA pro license coaching badge, and when asked if he thought he would be a top manager, he was convincing in his response.

“I think he’ll be good [a good manager].” Miller explained on Open Goal.

“For me, seeing him from afar, listening to him speak, I was on a podcast with him about a month back and I had a good chat with him. He talks great and he’s a really really good coach.

“He knows what he’s doing. He’s started great at QPR as well.

“I think he’ll manage Rangers one day.”

Beale became QPR boss this summer filling the vacancy left by the departing Mark Warburton.

It has been a decent start for the 42-year-old at Loftus Road, too, with the club currently sitting sixth in the league standings.

QPR travel to face Bristol City away from home in Championship action this weekend.

The Verdict

This is really high praise from Kenny Miller.

He isn’t the first and won’t be the last to talk so highly of QPR boss Michael Beale, but his shout for the Rangers job in the future is an interesting one.

It is potentially one you could see happening, too.

He is familiar and has ties to the club having worked there under Gerrard, and if the chance came up to return as boss himself, you think he would snap the hand off whoever was offering it.

That stuff is all for further down the line, though.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in situ at Ibrox at the moment, and Beale is no doubt fully focused on the task at hand at QPR.