Norwich City captain Kenny McLean has dubbed the Canaries' current situation a "shambles" as the East Anglian side added to their tally of dropped points from winning positions by surrendering a 2-0 advantage against Sheffield Wednesday to lose 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Canaries were 2-0 to the good against Danny Rohl's side at the half-time break courtesy of Borja Sainz's first goal since November and Ante Crnac's seventh goal of the season, but the Owls were able to mount a 12-minute comeback after the interval.

A Michael Ihiekwe header started it off on 64 minutes, before Josh Windass equalised just eight minutes later, before the experienced forward turned provider for an unmarked Djeidi Gassama, with the Frenchman having the easiest of tasks to net the winner for the South Yorkshire side.

However, Norwich have now dropped four points from winning positions at Carrow Road in the past four days, having drawn 1-1 with Oxford United last Friday.

No club in the top four divisions of English football have dropped more points from winning positions since the start of last season since the Yellows, with the alarming figure now standing at 58 points.

Unsurprisingly, all associated with the club have showcased their mass frustration at such a record, with the Scottish midfielder referencing such developments in his post-match assessment.

Kenny McLean issues verdict on unwanted Norwich City statistic

Half of the points dropped in the aforementioned timeframe have also come under Hoff Thorup's management, with the Dane taking over from David Wagner after last season's sixth-place finish.

Six of those have come in a recent run of one win in the last seven Championship games, with the club captain stating that Tuesday's collapse against Wednesday was the worst display of the season, with Norwich having the all-too familiar feeling most weeks.

Norwich City's Recent Championship Form Result Derby County (H) 1-1 Preston North End (H) 0-1 Hull City (A) 1-1 Stoke City (H) 4-2 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1-1 Oxford United (H) 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 2-3

"Seven months into the season, same old story. We're still finding it hard to get answers," McLean said via the Pink'Un.

"That's the worst this season. You can see that at the end of the game, it was a deserved reaction from the fans. We can't be satisfied playing football for 45 minutes every week. It's not enough," he added.

"It's actually a shambles how many points we've dropped from winning positions. It's something we need to change and something we need to fix. It's totally down to us.

The 41-time Scotland international then referenced how sides are able to take full advantage of the Canaries' mentality in these situations.

"We encourage and invite teams. When they get a goal, they know that we're vulnerable. They see we're vulnerable, and we do very little about it," he continued.

"We're a nice team. When it clicks, it's really good. When things go against us, it's shocking. That's where we're at. There's no in-between. We need to be better in tough moments.

"I wish I could say exactly what it was, what it has been, and what it is. We're a long way into the season now," the 33-year-old stated.

Norwich City's play-off chances are slowly fading away

Given the club's recent success at this level, which has yielded two Championship-winning seasons in the past six years, there is always a strong expectation that Norwich are a side who challenge for a play-off place at the bare minimum.

There is no doubting the quality at Hoff Thorup's disposal, with the division's top scorer in Sainz and Josh Sargent the two key examples of that, but in both boxes, there is a key issue at this moment in time where the Yellows are lacking a cutting edge and looking continuously shaky in defence.

With Coventry City suffering a first defeat since February 5th, maintaining a two-goal cushion over the Owls would have seen Norwich go just four points behind the Sky Blues with nine games remaining.

However, with Tuesday's opponents recording two wins in a row, Middlesbrough turning a corner and Bristol City in the midst of a run of one defeat in nine games, many would favour those sides in terms of reaching the play-offs over Norwich as a result of the Canaries' constant inconsistencies.

Hoff Thorup's side travel to Ashton Gate on Friday night in what is a must-win encounter in their top-six bid, with games against West Brom, Burnley, Sunderland and Middlesbrough all to come after the international break.