Leeds United have undergone a major squad transformation this summer following the club's relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

However, out of all of their departures, only two have left Elland Road for fees greater than £1m in the form of Rodrigo, who departed for Qatari side Al Rayyan on July 13th, and most recently Tyler Adams, who's expected departure saw him swap West Yorkshire for the South Coast, departing for AFC Bournemouth for a fee in excess of £20m.

The Whites have started this season in underwhelming fashion for a club that has high aspirations in the second tier, with two home draws against Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion, and a late defeat away to Birmingham City sandwiched in between.

New boss Daniel Farke has been dealt a tough hand so far this campaign also, with a long list of injuries resulting in just seven substitutes for Friday's draw against the Baggies, mainly filled up by youngsters, as well as the ongoing disputes with Wilfred Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra.

The German has so far brought in 4 players, each with previous Championship or Premier League experience, and he looks to do so again with a player he knows very well.

Leeds United interest in Kenny McLean

Leeds were already in need of bolstering their midfield options and experience, and Farke has targeted a potential reunion with Kenny McLean, according to TEAMtalk.

The 31-year-old has started all three of Norwich's Championship outings so far, as the Canaries have picked up two home successes against Hull and Millwall, as well as drawing 4-4 with Southampton.

As of yet, no official bid has been made by Leeds in their approach for the central midfielder with two Championship winning campaigns on his CV.

However, Norwich will definitely look to drive a hard bargain in the deal, as McLean's current deal still has two years left to run, and is still a key cog in David Wagner's engine room.

Farke's relationship with McLean was personified in the early months of the 2021/22 season, where the 46-year-old continued to feature the midfielder despite a poor start to Norwich's eventual relegation campaign.

“I know any one of those players (midfield competitors) could take my place. I’m thankful that the manager showed a bit of faith in me and I need to keep working hard and trying to deliver as many good performances as I can,” McLean said at the time.

Farke planning double raid

McLean isn't the only man from Carrow Road targeted by the new Leeds head coach, as Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider reports that Josh Sargent is keen on reuniting with the man who brought him to England in 2021.

Farke signed the American for a reported €9.5m from Werder Bremen after his second promotion with the Canaries. Since then Sargent endured a tough spell in the Premier League, scoring twice in 26 appearances, but was a shining light in Norwich's dismal 2022/23 campaign.

He ended up as Norwich's top scorer with 13 goals from 40 Championship outings, and has started this campaign with 2 goals from the opening 3 fixtures.

This would be a very astute signing for Leeds, who targeted fellow Championship hotshot Joel Piroe earlier in the window, and still need to add depth in attack. Understandably, Wagner and the Norwich hierarchy are reluctant to sell to a potential promotion rival.