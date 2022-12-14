Kenny McLean makes admission about Daniel Farke’s sacking at Norwich City

Kenny McLean has admitted a feeling of personal responsibility for the dismissal of Daniel Farke as Norwich City manager.

The German was in charge of the Canaries from 2017 to 2021, overseeing two promotions to the Premier League during that time.

But a poor start to their second campaign back in the top flight led to his departure in November 12 months ago.

McLean was a key part of the squad under Farke, having arrived at the club during his tenure.

Speaking with Talk Norwich City, the Scot revealed that he felt he played a significant role in the decision due to his own performances for the team.

He believes that the manager was let down by their naïve approach to the Premier League, and claimed he was disappointed for Farke’s time at the club to come to such an unfortunate end.

“It was a bit strange. It was right before an international break,” said McLean, via Eastern Daily Press.

“We’d beaten Brentford that day, so everybody was on a bit of a high because of the game, we felt it was a big result.

“But there was still that naivety a bit at the start of that season, and the club maybe saw that.

“As a player, when a manager loses his job you need to take a lot of responsibility.

“I played a lot under Daniel, so he’s given you this opportunity and you’ve kind of let him down, and let everybody down.

“But the club felt like that was the right time.

“The success that we’d had was fine, but we wanted to be successful by staying in the league, and at that moment in time we were in a bit of a sticky situation, things were tough.

“Nobody ever wants a manager that they’ve been through so much success with [to be fired].

“It’s hard to see someone go like that, but the club felt that it was right at that time.

“They obviously had their reasons, and felt like we couldn’t sustain Premier League status with Daniel there, and that was their decision.

“As players you’ve got zero say in that, the only say you’ve got is before it happens.

“Then it’s too late.”

Dean Smith arrived as Farke’s replacement but was unable to avoid the inevitable, with relegation confirmed with a number of games to spare last season.

The Englishman has now overseen a positive start to life back in the Championship, with the Canaries currently 4th in the table.

Up next for Smith’s side is the visit of Blackburn Rovers to Carrow Road on 17 December.

The Verdict

Farke brought a lot of success to Norwich, with McLean being one of the central figures in his promotion-winning sides.

But the team was not well equipped for the top flight and paid the price.

After a second opportunity to stay up looked to be slipping through his fingers, it was inevitable that Farke would be dismissed.

McLean now has yet another chance at promotion under Smith, where he will be looking to play a significant role yet again.