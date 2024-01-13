Highlights Kenny McLean's loyalty to Norwich, highlighted by his four contract extensions, should be commended.

McLean's versatility as a midfielder and center back has made him a reliable option for Norwich.

McLean's consistent performances and experience make him a valuable asset for Norwich's future success.

Norwich City have been relatively successful in the last five years, retaining a small, core group of players in that time.

The Canaries managed to achieve promotion back to the Premier League in 2019 after five years away from the top-flight, winning the Championship under the guidance of Daniel Farke (now manager of Leeds United).

Unfortunately, they were then relegated the following season, finishing bottom of the league, fourteen points adrift from safety. They managed to then get promoted again at the first time of asking, bouncing back from relegation in style by winning the Championship once again under Farke’s tutelage. Farke was then sacked in November of their second Premier League season in three years, replaced by former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

He could not save them from relegation, and he was then sacked in their first season back in the Championship after a poor start by Norwich’s standards.

Now under the guidance of David Wagner, they have failed to reach the Premier League since, but in that time there have been a number of players that have served the Norwich faithful well - and continue to do so, such as Onel Hernandez and Grant Hanley.

Kenny McLean has been loyal to Norwich

One of the core group of players that deserves more credit than most is Kenny McLean.

The Scotland international has been at Carrow Road since the summer of 2018, with former boss Farke signing the midfielder for a reported fee of £150,000 from Aberdeen, before loaning him back for the remainder of the 17/18 season.

His first season in England was the first promotion under Farke, and he has remained a key cog of the Norwich midfield since then, becoming a vital part of both of Norwich’s success in his time in East Anglia.

Since his arrival, he has made over 200 league appearances, and he has also signed four new contracts at Norwich, his first coming at the end of his first full season at the club, following promotion to the Premier League. This deal kept him at Norwich until 2022.

His second then came in 2020, which added a further year on to his deal, keeping him at the club until 2023. His third then came in November 2022, keeping him at Norwich until 2025.

He then signed his most recent deal in September, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026. The club also retain an option to extend that deal by a further year too.

All these contracts show McLean’s immense loyalty, something that Norwich fans should commend, with players staying at a club as long as he has very hard to come by nowadays. He has had plenty of interest from other clubs in the past too, with Leeds reportedly bidding for him in the most recent summer window, with Farke wanting to work with McLean once again. This only makes the fact he has stayed for this long even more commendable.

Kenny McLean showing his longevity

The 32-year-old has also shown in his time at the club that he can also be a versatile option, being used as a centre back at times rather than his natural position of central midfield.

He has proved to be a very reliable option, as shown by his consistent amount of appearances every season since his arrival.

Kenny McLean league appearances for Norwich (season-by-season as per WhoScored.com) Season Competition Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 18/19 Championship 20 1,345 3 6 19/20 Premier League 37 2,966 1 1 20/21 Championship 38 2,717 2 6 21/22 Premier League 31 2,707 1 0 22/23 Championship 35 3,056 1 3 23/24 (As of 08/01/24) Championship 26 2,340 0 3

The fact he has already made so many appearances in the first half of the current campaign just shows that he is still managing to put in consistently good performances for the Canaries. His experience of being part of two of the most recent Championship-winning campaigns will no doubt be invaluable to the team in the future, too.

At the age of 32, some from the outside may be surprised by the fact that McLean was given a contract that will see him through until he is 35 years old, potentially even 36 if Norwich trigger the extension in his contract.

But in the first half of the 23/24 season, he has been used more consistently at centre-back, a position which current manager Wagner has said previously is a position he sees McLean playing in the future.

Speaking to PinkUn in December, Wagner said: "No one should underestimate how smart and football intelligent Kenny is. He brings a lot of skills to be a top, top left-footed centre-half if you like to play out from the back and defend on the front foot.

"The good thing is that he loves the position, and he said that 'I only have to run seven kilometers a game'. This is a position that suits him and where I see a future for him. We will see how it progresses in the future, but I love to have him in my team."

These comments suggest that centre back is a position where we will see McLean in the future, and one that can prolong his career at Norwich, with his fitness levels only naturally going to go down due to his age.

McLean's ability in the Championship is second to none, with his versatility along with his consistent good performances showing that he is a brilliant player for any team to have in their squad at Championship level. McLean has shown and continues to show just how much of a bargain £150,000 is.