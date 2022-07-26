Kenny McLean gives his verdict on what Norwich City need to do this season

Following a poor season last year, Norwich City are now facing life back in the Championship.

The Canaries are no strangers to life in the second tier and will be keen to go straight back up to the top flight this year.

However, the club now go into this season under the management of Dean Smith following Daniel Farke’s departure last season.

Nevertheless Kenny McLean, who’s played a core part in City’s two previous title wins, says the squad know what it take and will not be using change of personnel as an excuse as he told The Pink Un: “It’s going to be different under every manager, of course but the goals are the same.

“The preparation is the same. We know where we want to be mentally going into the season. WE know as a club, as fans and players what the expectations are and it’s up to us to take responsibility.

“The manager has been in plenty [of time], he’s been there and done it in this league. Us players need to take responsibility not really think about who is in charge. We know [Dean Smith] will have us ready to go. It’s up to us as players on Saturday to do our job.”

The Canaries start life back in the Championship with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Verdict:

It’s no secret that Norwich have become a yo-yo side over the past number of years and whilst they want to eradicate this, they need to get back into the top tier first so need to be giving it everything they’ve got this season.

They do go into the new season with a fresh face in charge but as McLean says, Smith has been at the club since November now so the players should be used to him and the new signings will surely reflect the manager’s expectations.

Not just that but the manager is well experienced at this level as are a number of squad players so the Canaries should definitely be looking at promotion again next season.

However, as their midfielder points out, it’s up to the players to now take responsibility and put in some high level performances this season.