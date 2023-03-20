Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is now preparing for international duty for Scotland following a fine season with the Canaries thus far.

The 27-year-old is set for his first stint with the Scotland national team after switching allegiances, following the same path laid out by his father on the international stage.

Gunn is one of three Norwich players who have been called up for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, with Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean proving to be positive influences in the 27-year-old's decision to switch his allegiance.

McLean spoke to Mail Sport, as cited by Pink Un, about the goalkeeper and the quality he possesses: “Gunny has been in my ear asking about the squad. But even though he was putting questions to me, I think he already knew what he wanted and what he was going to do. It’s been ongoing for a while now. Since two years ago, myself and Granty have always spoken to him about it.

“But he’s just never had a regular run in the team or a proper option for Scotland. But he’s No.1 now for Norwich, he’s playing well so he started asking the questions again.

“It was just curiosity because I think he’s always wanted to take this step. Gunny got back into our team a few months ago and he has been our best player. We’ve actually relied on him to get us points. With Craigy (Gordon) missing out through injury, it’s given someone a chance to come in.

“Gunny has never really been in this position of playing regularly to make the step and get called up. He now has that opportunity and when he comes away, the No.1 spot is up for grabs. We have good goalies but I train with Gunny every day so I know how good a keeper he is.

“He can definitely be a massive asset for Scotland. He’s one of the best goalies I’ve played with in my career. Look at where he’s been. He got a big-money move from Man City to Southampton and then came on loan with us to start with.

“He’s got a really good pedigree. You don’t come through at City or get that move to Southampton if you’re not a good goalie. He’s got real quality and the Scotland fans will see that soon. Whoever watched him will know that. It’s great that we’ve got him now – he’s a great lad and I’m delighted he’ll be in the squad with us.”

The verdict

Gunn has enjoyed a very good season thus far and looking at Scotland's goalkeeping options for this international break, you would back the 27-year-old to see minutes.

He is a player that has performed very well at Championship level and if promotion to the Premier League was secured, he is someone that could readapt to that level of football too.

Having Hanley and McLean in his ear for a while will have certainly played its part in Gunn switching his allegiances and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

A player with undoubted quality and a good person to have around the camp, you get the feeling that Gunn could be around the Scotland team for many years to come.