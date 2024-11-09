Norwich City have experienced a number of highs and lows over the past few years.

The Canaries have floated between the Premier League and the Championship. Whenever they do reach the top flight, they end up suffering relegation after just one season.

That was the case in both the 2019/20 campaign and the 2021/22 campaign as the club finished rock bottom of the Premier League just one year after lifting the Championship title.

Daniel Farke was the manager during that period, and Norwich fans will look back on him with mixed emotions. Of course, he achieved some excellent things with the Canaries, but his inability to compete in the top flight was incredibly frustrating for Norwich.

As well as his regular success in the Championship, Farke made some incredible signings along the way that would go on to have a huge impact at Carrow Road.

None more so than midfielder, Kenny McLean, who remains on the books at Norwich six years after signing and has been a reliable figure in the middle of the park.

Norwich's signing of McLean turned out to be a bargain, in truth, and the club should look to set that transfer as a benchmark going forward.

Kenny McLean signed for a low fee of £200k

Before joining Norwich City, McLean really made a name for himself in Scotland, where he made over 100 appearances each for St Mirren and Aberdeen. Over the course of eight years, he contributed to 57 goals in the Scottish Premiership before moving south to England.

Kenny McLean's Scottish Premiership stats, as per transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists St Mirren 131 20 7 Aberdeen 122 16 14

Norwich approached the midfielder in January 2018 and signed him for a fee believed to be around £200k, which in hindsight was a genius piece of business. Upon signing, McLean was sent back out on loan to Aberdeen for the remainder of the season.

£200k was a ridiculously cheap fee for a player with such quality, and the impact he went on to have on the club meant that Norwich certainly got their money's worth. Going forward, the Canaries should set this transfer as a benchmark when making new signings.

McLean's time at Norwich City so far

Kenny McLean has been a crucial part of Norwich's side over the last six years, and was hugely involved in both promotions from the Championship. The midfielder sadly missed the first half of the 2018/19 season through injury, but returned to the team and made a huge impact from the middle of the park.

He grabbed six assists and three goals in 15 league starts that season to help Norwich clinch the Championship title and earn promotion to the Premier League in Farke's second season in charge.

McLean then experienced his first season of Premier League football, and despite the Canaries suffering relegation, he was able to start 32 top-flight games, which would have been a memorable experience.

The following season once again saw McLean be one of the first names on the team sheet, and he contributed to eight goals in 30 league starts to win a second league title in the space of two years.

It was a similar story in the 2021/22 season though, as Norwich suffered another immediate relegation. Since then, the Canaries have fought hard in the Championship but are yet to return to the top flight.

McLean continues to be a reliable figure in midfield, with his immense passing range and aggression. In hindsight, that £200k deal back in January 2018 was a masterstroke for Norwich, and one they would like to replicate in the near future.