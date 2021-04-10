Kenny Jackett speaks out for the first time since Portsmouth sacking

Kenny Jackett has revealed he is looking for a swift return to football management after leaving Portsmouth last month.

The Welshman has had a successful career in management, having long spells at the likes of Swansea City, Millwall and Wolves.

He arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2017 as he looked to deliver Championship football back to Pompey for the first time since 2013.

Pompey could only finish eighth in his first season in charge, but back-to-back play-off finishes didn’t result in promotion – the club falling at the semi-final stage both times.

Jackett though was given another season to try and secure something he had failed to do for three successive seasons – until patience finally wore out last month.

After three straight league defeats left the club outside the play-offs, time was called on Jackett’s reign just months short of four years after the EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City.

The club’s change of manager is paying dividends, with Danny Cowley winning four on the spin since his appointment, and it remains to be seen if promotion will happen this season.

When quizzed on how he’s been feeling on since his Pompey exit on Sky Sports last night, Jackett seemed eager in wanting to get back to work.

“It has been pretty hectic and there has been a lot to sort out, but obviously, I’m looking forward to the next challenge,” Jackett said, per HampshireLive.

Jackett went on to explain that he’d spent the last few weeks looking at leagues in Ireland and Scotland to broaden his knowledge, and when asked if he wanted to return to a job as soon as possible, the 59-year-old said: “Definitely, if the next opportunity is what I am looking for then I’m eager to take it.”

The Verdict

If Pompey don’t get promoted, then perhaps they could come up against Jackett next season in League One.

If there ends up being a few vacancies at that level in the summer, which tends to be the case, then it’s likely he’d jump straight back in with both feet, although there’s no guarantees that he’d get the same backing he did at Pompey.

There’s been no real light shed by Jackett himself on his actual exit from the club, but maybe that will come out one day – for now though he is just focused on finding the right role to take him through the next few years.