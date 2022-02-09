Kenny Jackett reflects on Leyton Orient’s loss to Exeter

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was left devastated after his side suffered a late 1-0 defeat at St. James Park last night.

The O’s managed the game well, remaining on par with the Grecians throughout, with neither side finding the net being able to find the net in normal time.

However, the goal soon came, as a late free-kick was given to the home side just two minutes into injury time, which Sam Diabate headed past Vigouroux, giving the hosts the lead.

The result was massively disappointing for Leyton Orient, who have only picked up two points in their last eight games, bringing them down to 16th in League Two.

Manager Kenny Jackett himself expressed his frustration with the score-line when talking to The East London Advertiser, stating that “It was a hard one to take. It wasn’t a foul,” said Jackett.

“He has given it for a tangle off the ball, the guy has just run into Omar (Beckles) and gone down.”

“It’s nowhere near the ball. I’ve watched it because I know it’s the incident, you’re going to ask me about and it’s a very, very harsh free-kick.

However, the manager did also criticise his side for their tactical play after conceding the set piece, noting that it was some poor defensive errors led to the Grecians’ goal.

“From there we did get it wrong definitely. It’s a free header in the middle of the goal, which we need to better than that. We’ve got better defenders than that, particularly at that stage of the game.”

“Three people in the wall at that moment was probably one too many because he was always going to cross it and that cost us in the middle.”

“But the principles are you leave the far man, you don’t leave the man in the middle.”

“It’s a harsh one, but I didn’t think it was a free-kick.”

In terms of performance, the two sides were fairly square, with action at both ends of the pitch throughout the game. The Grecians created a chance through Kieran Phillips early on, though the 21-year-old forward was denied by former Chile youth international Lawrence Vigouroux in the Leyton Orient goal.

Aaron Dawson also saw action at the other end, denying two headers from defender Omar Beckles, while top-scorer Aaron Drinan’s efforts were either off-target or ruled offside.

The O’s were forced to make substitutions in the second half, with Dan Happe being stretchered off early on. Shadrach Ogie and Callum Reilly were among the replacements, with Matt Young the other outgoing player for the away side.

Reilly made a solid return to action after three months on the sidelines with a thigh injury, nearly picking up an assist, though Otis Khan’s shot was deflected behind for a corner, though the east London side were in for a miserable trip home, after Beckles conceded the match-winning free-kick in the final minutes.

The Verdict

Leyton Orient were unfortunate not to pick up the point in the South West, though fans should not be too disheartened, with their side having up to three games in hand over the surrounding clubs in the league that could be the difference for the O’s.

The East London outfit will need to to shift their focus onto their next few games, where they will face Salford City, Harrogate Town and Bristol Rovers, the latter two sides only having four more points than the O’s, and will be hoping to take the points from their league rivals.

If Kenny Jackett’s side can turn around their form in upcoming weeks, ensuring that they remain focused and determined to pick up these needed points to move up the table, they could quite easily make their way to the top of the table, where some players of their calibre certainly belong.