Kenny Jackett makes Portsmouth transfer admission

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has ruled out the possibility of a permanent move for Steve Seddon at this moment in time.

Seddon has been in impressive form for Pompey since making the switch from Birmingham City in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances, scoring one goal and registering one assist, helping Pompey up to fourth in the League One standings and on course for play-off football.

Yet, despite being impressed with Seddon so far, Jackett insists that the South Coast side aren’t about to make a permanent attempt to sign the left-back, with Andrew Moon of the BBC reporting the news on Twitter.

The outbreak of coronavirus has put the EFL season on hold for the time being, with no football expected to be played before the month of May.

That break in the season has put Pompey’s push for promotion on hold, but came at a time when Jackett’s side were without a win in three fixtures across all competitions.

As things stand, the next time Pompey will be in action will be May 3rd when they are expected to take on Burton Albion.

However, an extended postponement might well develop between now and then.

The Verdict

Seddon has been ultra impressive since making the switch to the South Coast and Jackett is obviously a fan.

Honestly, he’s probably right to play down any talk of a permanent deal at this moment in time; getting the season started again has to be the priority for everyone.

Then, Pompey have a promotion push to focus on before thinking about transfers. They fell short last season and will want to right those wrongs before turning their attention to long-term recruitment.

