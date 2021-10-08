Kenny Jackett looks ahead to Leyton Orient’s clash with Barrow

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett has been looking ahead to his side’s upcoming game against Barrow which he is expecting to be a challenging one.

Both sides have had strong starts to the season, with Barrow having not lost in their last three league games despite falling to a home defeat to Fleetwood Town in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out.

Orient have had a very positive start to the season, only losing twice in their opening 10 games. But Jackett isn’t expecting an easy game as his side travels to Holker Street with both teams hoping to be competing for a place in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs come May.

Speaking to the mail, Jackett knows his side need to be at their best in Cumbria to come away with three points.

“We now get back to the league and to Barrow which is a tough away game, they have started very well, and Mark Cooper is an experienced manager, especially at this level and had a successful.

“It looks like he has recruited really well so I look forward to the game as it is going to be a big challenge for us.

“We are looking to bounce back from last week.

“They are a good side, they are. But I always concentrate on my own team, and we have to be good enough whether it is home or away, top of the league, bottom of the league, we want to be the side that we aspire to be we have to handle any opposition.

“Concentrate on giving them problems rather than what they do.”

The Verdict

With the Sky Bet League Two table beginning to take shape, it will be interesting who comes out on top on Saturday with both sides seemingly aiming high this year.

After defeat in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out, Barrow will be hoping to bounce back positively whereas Orient will be hoping to build on their impressive result in the competition as they beat Crawley Town 0-4 away from home.