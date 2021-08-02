Kenny Jackett issues verdict on Leyton Orient’s pre-season ahead of L2 campaign

Leyton Orient have completed their 2021/22 preparations in satisfactory style as O’s boss Kenny Jackett looks ahead to the new campaign.

Their pre-season schedule was brought to a close on Saturday against Gillingham FC of Sky Bet League One. The contest ended as a 2-0 victory for Jackett’s men with goals from Grenada international and debutant, Omar Beckles and trialist Tyrese Omotoye.

Both goals would have pleased Jackett as they came from varying sources. The first, a corner from Dan Kemp eventually being slotted home by the central defender Beckles. The second goal coming after lovely interchanges and build-up play came to a climax with a Kemp cross and finish by Omotoye.

Jackett had plenty of praise for Beckles and mentioned to the Newham Recorder: “We’re pleased to bring him here, he brings a lot of experience and leadership, which is what you would want out of a centre-back,”.

The focus, however, will now firmly shift to Saturday’s opening bout with Salford City as Jackett acknowledged the club’s tricky start to the season via the Newham Recorder: “Now the real stuff starts and we’re looking forward to it. Our start through August and September is tough, we’ve got some tough teams, but I do feel by the end of September that we’ll have a really good idea of where we are.”

The Verdict:

A very competitive looking Sky Bet League Two will not take any prisoners and the O’s face a tricky start with Salford City and Exeter City, not forgetting a tasty looking League Cup tie against fellow Londoners QPR sandwiched in-between, so Jackett’s men will be sternly tested.

Despite this, the manager is sending positive vibes out for the fans to soak up with satisfactory work done in the transfer market and good work done internally. The O’s should at least have optimism to piece together a solid season after a tricky start.