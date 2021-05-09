Kenny Jackett highlights major problem Portsmouth faced after forgettable afternoon

Former Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes that the team suffered for the lack of fans at Fratton Park as they missed out on a play-off place today.

Pompey went into today’s game knowing that a win would secure their place in the top six, however they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

With Oxford and Charlton winning, the results elsewhere didn’t go the way the south coast side needed, so Pompey have ended the campaign in 8th position.

And, Jackett, who was in charge for much of the season, explained to Sky Sports, as quoted by Hampshire Live, how the lack of an atmosphere held the team back as they pushed on in the second half as they couldn’t find the cutting edge they needed.

“If ever Portsmouth needed their crowd, they needed their crowd today. They needed the atmosphere and they needed Fratton Park today, they really did. Although the goalkeeper had a good day, he was very impressive, but they didn’t create enough clear cut chances today to be able to do it. It’s close, but not close enough.”

Did these 17 Portsmouth players ever actually score a league goal for the club?

1 of 17 Did Tal Ben Haim score a league goal for the club? Yes No

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with Jackett here, as Portsmouth will a full Fratton Park would’ve been a completely different prospect today.

That’s not to excuse the players though, because they started slowly and ultimately didn’t do enough to get the goals they needed on what was a hugely frustrating day.

Over the course of the season, they just weren’t good enough, with Jackett to blame for that as well. Now, the board must decide whether they want Danny Cowley to stay on ahead of what will be a big summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.