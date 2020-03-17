Kenny Jackett fires promotion warning towards his Porstmouth squad

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has sent a stern message to his side ahead of the season run-in, if the campaign continues following its recent suspension.

The top of League One could not be closer with 11 matches of the third-tier season remaining with just three points separating second-placed Rotherham United and eighth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, with Pompey sat in fourth.

However, having won just once in their final three matches before the break, some Pompey fans have become doubtful of their promotion credentials, whilst Jackett has also clearly been riled by the showings.

“We’ve talked about it and the players agree we need to play better than we have. That’s it,” Jackett said in an interview with The News.

“We need to get back to top form and play as well as we can. We haven’t been playing to our potential.

QUIZ: Can you name every Portsmouth front-of-shirt sponsor from the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 What was Portsmouth's shirt sponsor last season? Visit Portsmouth Climax Studios Jobsite University of Portsmouth

“Last Tuesday in the first half in particular, we looked like undoing ourselves.

“You can’t have a game where you look like you’re going to concede three goals. That’s it really.”

A 2-2 draw to promotion rivals Fleetwood Town against Fratton Park last time out and a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United have dented their promotion hopes, with clashes against Ipswich, Oxford and Rotherham all still to come.

Coventry City currently sit top of the third tier but it is incredibly close behind them, leaving the season run-in looking very exciting indeed.

The verdict

Jackett is pretty much spot-on with what he has to say here, but saying it is one thing. Enforcing it is another.

Pompey have been noticeably lacklustre against sides around them at the top this season and that will need to change in the season run-in, otherwise, they simply will not win promotion.

Oxford and Rotherham, in particular, will prove very tough tests whilst Ipswich Town will have a big point to prove themselves after a sorry season in League One.