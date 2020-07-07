Kenny Jackett addresses Portsmouth future

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has admitted that he and the club have to keep trying to build for the future as they face up to the disappointment of another season in League One.

Jackett has tried and failed to help Pompey win promotion back to the Championship and their dream of a Wembley play-off final was left in tatters last night.

After a 2-2 aggregate draw with Oxford United, Cam McGeehan missed a crucial penalty in the shootout, leaving Oxford 5-4 winners and heading to Wembley for a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Portsmouth?

1 of 11 Ian Darke. True False

More failure for Jackett led to questions surrounding his future at Fratton Park, but the Pompey boss appeared pretty certain he wanted to stick around and build for 2020/21.

As quoted by Portsmouth News, Jackett said: “It is there, very much so (his desire for the job). I do feel there is a good squad to build it on.

“We’ve had a very consistent time and that’s what we’ve tried to work for.

“We’ve fallen now twice at the play-off hurdles with not much in the games and not getting the rub of the green.

“I do feel there’s been consistency and we do aspire to be better. We have to keep trying to build.”

The curtailment of the League One season decided Portsmouth’s fate for them, but had the remaining games been played, Jackett’s side were just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places and seven adrift of the leaders Coventry City.

The Verdict

Jackett has done a decent job at Portsmouth and regularly has them challenging, but he simply can’t get them over the line in League One.

That’s a concern, but there’s not exactly a long list of standout candidates to replace him if Portsmouth do decide to cut ties.

Fresh blood might be needed, but if you were the hierarchy at Fratton Park, you’d be looking at giving this one more chance next season before potentially looking at a different cycle.

Thoughts? Let us know!