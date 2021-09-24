Leyton Orient Manager Kenny Jackett has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s League Two clash with Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Orient are on a high after Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers courtesy of goals from Harry Smith, Theo Archibald, and Aaron Drinan.

Speaking to the Leyton Orient media team, Jackett gave his verdict on the win.

“It was a great win and ruthless with the goals and we did capitalise on a little bit of uncertainty in their ground as well,” he said.

“The crowd weren’t quite sure where to go with the team and as I said we did capitalise on that. We were ruthless with the goals and after that saw the game out. The game just died a little bit in the second half with ourselves in such a good position and that suited us as well.”

Leyton Orient fans packed out the away end at Memorial Stadium and Jacket discussed the scenes at full time.

“The crowd really did get behind the players. The away support was excellent there at Bristol”, he said.

“It’s good to produce a win for them and the scenes at the end where the crowd were clapping the players and the players were reciprocating it’s really good to see.”

All three points against Bristol Rovers saw Leyton Orient move into the automatic promotion places in League Two.

However, Jackett said that although that league position is nice, getting the performances right at this stage of the season is the most important thing.

“For us we want to be making sure that the team is right in its performances,” he explained.

“I think we hit a little bit of a wall earlier in the season against Harrogate and Carlisle where we weren’t getting enough chances and looked like giving away goals at the back, so we just shuffled things around slightly and now we do look as if we can get clean sheets, which is a base to go off always.

“That gives us the ability to go forward and get goals, create chances, so the balance is there in the performances at the moment and we have to keep working at it.

Jackett continued: “While the league position is nice, there’s still over 100 points to play for and getting the team right and then setting it on a path through the winter is a good thing.

“In your early season you want to be able to do that particularly on the training ground and in the games, build up some confidence, make sure you have a clear set of values and pattern that can see you through because once you start that period it can run on and similarly if you get it wrong in that period it can be difficult.”

Orient’s next opposition come in the form of Mansfield Town and Jacket believes it will be a big challenge for his side despite the opponents currently sitting 20th in League Two

“The next challenge is a big one, Mansfield were much fancied at the start of the season and I was really thinking and still do think that they’ll be up there,” he said.

“I think they’re a good club, I think they’ve got a good manager and I do think they’ll be up there Mansfield, 100 percent.

“The tests don’t get any easier,” Jackett concluded.

The Verdict

After moving into the automatic promotion places with a win over Bristol Rovers, Leyton Orient will hope to keep up the momentum as they face Mansfield Town this Saturday.

Despite their league position, their experienced Manager Kenny Jackett isn’t getting carried away, and his comments about instilling values and patterns into his side for the long season ahead are really interesting.

If he can do that and continue to pick up wins at the same time, Orient could be in for a very good season.