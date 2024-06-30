Highlights Zohore's fall from grace at West Brom shows a stark contrast to his Championship success.

Injuries and lack of form plagued Zohore's time in England, leading to his current struggle.

The Danish striker's career now hangs in the balance as he searches for a new club to revive his form.

Seven years ago, Kenneth Zohore was one of the hottest strikers in the Championship. However, a disastrous run at West Bromwich Albion set the 30-year-old onto a path that has left him without a club.

Zohore joined the Baggies from Cardiff in 2019, after the Welsh side's relegation from the Premier League. He scored just one goal in 19 matches in the top flight, a far cry from the 21 he had scored in his previous two Championship campaigns.

The Danish striker had spent four years in the Welsh capital, originally arriving on loan from KV Kortrijk, Zohore quickly made a name for himself for the Bluebirds, leading the line in his next three seasons.

Eventually, an £8 million transfer fee was agreed upon between West Brom and Cardiff, with the Baggies looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking after their eight-season stay. His previous years in the second tier impressed manager Slaven Bilić, but Zohore was a shadow of his former himself at the Hawthorns.

West Brom and Zohore failed to match

Zohore's move to West Brom was met with excitement, and despite failing to score in his first three matches, two goals in two games against Reading and Derby seemed to get the ball moving for the striker, but this would be as good as it got for Zohore in 2019/20.

Injuries plagued his first season in the Black Country, with a recurring calf injury keeping him out of action. He scored his third and final league goal of the campaign against Charlton Athletic in January 2020, and it would take another nine months before he found the back of the net again in the Championship again.

Although the then 26-year-old struggled, West Brom did not. The Baggies won promotion back to the Premier League after finishing second behind Leeds United, failing to dropout of the automatic spots after entering them in October 2019.

A loan move to Millwall for the 2020/21 season failed to reignite Zohore's goalscoring form, facing another injury-hit season. He found the back of the net just twice in his time in South London, before returning to his parent club.

With West Brom relegated after just one season in the top flight, Zohore may have hoped to play a part in the new season. But, he was cast aside, featuring in the Premier League 2 with the club's U21 side.

Leaving England and struggling to settle

The forgotten man in 2022/23, Zohore was still with the club by the time the new season came around.

Under the management of Carlos Corberán, who took over the Baggies in October 2022, the Dane's contract was mutually terminated at the start of 2023.

However, it has still been a struggle since, something that is not a surprise to West Brom fans. The striker has played just 11 professional matches in the last year and a half, firstly for his former side Odense BK, whom he rejoined in February 2023.

A move to Poland's Ekstraklasa followed. However, his time with Slask Wrocław was filled with inconsistency, despite his team winning the title.

Zohore made just six league appearances last season, resulting in 82 minutes of game-time. His lack of form and ability to gain fitness since he first left Cardiff has set him on a one-way path to obscurity.

Kenneth Zohore English League Stats (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 2015/16 - Cardiff City 12 2 0 2016/17 - Cardiff City 29 12 5 2017/18 - Cardiff City 36 9 5 2018/19 - Cardiff City - Premier League 19 1 1 2019/20 - West Brom 17 3 0 2020/21 - Millwall 17 2 0 2021/22 - West Brom 2 0 0 2022/23 - West Brom 0 0 0

The once prolific Championship striker is now without a club, something that will not surprise West Brom fans who failed to see the best version of him. It is unlikely now that he will return to the heights of the mid 2010s, and with a long summer ahead for Zohore, it is impossible to know if he will find a new club and finally get his career back on track.