Kenneth Paal’s first words as a QPR player after sealing summer transfer

Kenneth Paal has said he is looking forward to the competition, stadiums, and big games that come with a Championship season after sealing a move to Queens Park Rangers.

The London club announced his signing on a free transfer today following the mutual termination of his contract with Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

Paal, speaking in the statement that confirmed his transfer, suggested he is excited to be a part of Michael Beale’s squad.

“I am very excited and can’t wait to work with the group,” the left-back told QPR club media.

“I don’t know how it is to play outside of the Netherlands so I am looking forward to the competition, the stadiums and the big games.

“I am almost 25 and I feel my body is ready to play outside the Netherlands. I always said I wanted to do this.”

Paal played 24 times in the Eredivisie last campaign, and joins the club having racked up 105 appearances in the Dutch top flight.

The player is said to have been on the radar of QPR for the last couple of seasons, and Michael Beale is first said to have spotted the youngster when he was just 13-years-old.

“That is a big compliment to me and also a reason why I wanted to come to QPR,” Paal continued.

“He followed me for a long time, he knows where I came from and my qualities, but also the things I have to improve.

“When I spoke to him I told him, ‘I want this and I will fight for you.”

Paal becomes QPR’s second summer signing after they secured the signature of Jake Clarke-Salter, also on a free transfer, the other day.

The Verdict

This certainly looks to be good business by QPR.

Although the Dutch Eredivisie is not considered an elite league, it is still a top, top competition and it says a lot about Paal’s ability that he has amassed over 100 appearances there.

The early business done by QPR this window shows that the club are serious about backing Michael Beale this summer, not necessarily financially as they’ve been free transfers so far, but in terms of getting him players that are suitable through the door.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things develop at Loftus Road over the next six weeks or so, and how Beale lines the R’s up for the first game of the season.