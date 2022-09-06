Kenneth Paal shares message with QPR supporters as he looks ahead to Huddersfield clash

Kenneth Paal has taken to Instagram to share a message with Queens Park Rangers’ fans ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Huddersfield Town.

The R’s will be looking to get back to winning ways in this particular fixture after suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Swansea City last weekend.

QPR would have been hoping to secure a third consecutive victory in this particular fixture after beating Watford and Hull City in the Championship.

However, Joel Piroe scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Jacks in the 21st minute at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Teed up by Ollie Cooper, the Dutchman slotted an effort past QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Paal prevented Swansea from extending their advantage in the second-half as he produced a superb tackle on Cooper.

Unable to find a way back into this game, QPR’s focus will now be on delivering a response to this defeat in their showdown with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Currently ninth in the Championship standings, the R’s could move into the play-off places if they beat the Terriers at Loftus Road.

Looking ahead to this fixture on Instagram, Paal posted: “Head up and all eyes on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Whereas QPR will still be disappointed by the fact that they were unable to secure a positive result on their travels last weekend, they cannot afford to dwell on this defeat.

Having already illustrated some real signs of promise under the guidance of their new head coach Michael Beale, the R’s will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Huddersfield on Saturday.

Paal will be hoping to help his side claim their first clean-sheet of the season in this upcoming fixture.

The defender illustrated in the club’s recent clashes with Watford and Hull that he is capable of making a difference in an attacking sense as he provided an assist in both of these fixtures.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.77 in the Championship, it will be interesting to see whether Paal is able to take his game to new heights during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

