Kenneth Paal shares message with QPR supporters after scoring in victory over Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers defender Kenneth Paal has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s clash with Cardiff City.

The R’s managed to deliver the perfect response to the defeat that they suffered at the hands of Luton Town earlier this month as they sealed all three points in front of their supporters at Loftus Road last night.

Cardiff were reduced to ten men in the 18th minute as Jack Simpson was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Sinclair Armstrong in the penalty area.

Lyndon Dykes converted the spot-kick to give QPR the lead.

The Scotland international then doubled his side’s advantage as he slotted home from close range after being teed up by Ilias Chair.

Following the break, Paal scored his first goal for QPR as he headed home from Sam Field’s cross.

As a result of this victory, the R’s climbed to the top of the Championship standings.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Paal has admitted that he was delighted to celebrate his goal in front of the club’s supporters.

The defender posted: “All glory to God.

“First league goal and no better feeling than celebrating with you R’s!

The Verdict

Having demonstrated some real signs of promise for QPR since sealing a move to the club in the summer transfer window, Paal will now be aiming to push on at this level after finding the back of the net in yesterday’s clash.

As well as scoring in this fixture, Paal also provided one key pass and made two interceptions as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.75.

With the R’s set to take on Wigan Athletic this weekend, the left-back is expected to make his 15th appearance of the season in this particular fixture.

By producing yet another assured display, Paal could potentially help QPR secure a victory which will allow the club to retain their place at the top of the Championship standings.

