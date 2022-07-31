Kenneth Paal sends message to QPR supporters after defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers left Ewood Park empty-handed on Saturday as Lewis Travis’ long range strike was the difference between the two sides on the opening weekend.

It was not the performance or result that Michael Beale would have been hoping for, with Rangers failing to register a shot on target.

Beale surprised a few in going with a three at the back formation in his first competitive match in the dugout, with Kenneth Paal making his debut at left wing back.

The 25-year-old arrived on a three-year deal from Zwolle this summer, and will be tasked with replacing the services of Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum who played in the role last term.

Paal took to Instagram to reflect on his debut after the game.

He wrote: “Not the start we wanted.

“Appreciate the fans coming out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Paal (@kenn__p)

QPR will be targeting another play-off push this term, after flirting with the automatic promotion spots for the majority of the first half of last term under Mark Warburton.

Jon Dahl Tomasson came out on top in the battle of the new managers, in what was a bit of an afternoon to forget for Beale and Rangers.

The Verdict

25 questions about QPR’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WAS THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1886 1896

Paal only managed one goal contribution in 25 Eredivisie appearances last season, and the utility man played in a variety of midfield positions. ]

QPR are not able to compete financially towards the top end of the division, but they are lacking in certain areas of the squad, as we edge towards the closing exchanges of the window.

They still have three loan slots to fill up which could be crucial, with West London usually a fairly attractive place for Premier League clubs to send their players away on a temporary basis.

Beale will be keen to avoid back-to-back defeats when Middlesbrough arrive at Loftus Road next weekend, after Chris Wilder’s men began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against West Brom.