Kenneth Paal sends message to QPR supporters after 1-0 win at Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers upset the odds to pick up a mightily impressive 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

Mick Beale’s men did not fly out of the blocks right at the start of the Championship season but are well positioned, just three points off of the automatic promotion places in fourth as things stand.

Chris Willock scored the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane, as Rangers inflicted the Blades’ first defeat in the league on their home patch.

Beale is relying on a fairly tight-knit group at the moment, and their quality over quantity approach in the transfer market this summer has certainly proved successful so far.

Kenneth Paal has adjusted to life in the Championship very quickly and the attack-minded left back took to Instagram to reflect on the eye-catching result.

He wrote: “𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙨 on the road!

“Back at 𝙇𝙤𝙛𝙩𝙪𝙨 this Friday.

“𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙍’𝙨𝙨𝙨!”

QPR entertain Reading in a top of the table clash at Loftus Road on Friday evening, not many people would have expected that to be the case 12 games into the campaign.

The Royals picked up a very respectable point at home to Norwich City on Tuesday evening and will be optimistic about heading in as underdogs.

The Verdict

In terms of value for money, Paal has been one of the best signings of the summer window in the Championship, arriving on a free transfer having played for Zwolle in the Eredivisie last season.

The 25-year-old has come out the other side of some fitness issues in the last month or so but looks to be a very exciting option down the left flank, offering great support in the attacking third.

The R’s are not in unfamiliar territory having occupied a position inside the top six for extended periods under Mark Warburton last term, but there does seem to be a greater repeatability to the results they are pulling off under Beale, and Paal has been a key part of that.