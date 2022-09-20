Kenneth Paal lauds QPR’s supporters as he reflects on his start to life at Loftus Road

Kenneth Paal has praised Queens Park Rangers’ fans for the support that they have shown this season and has admitted that he is hoping to help his side produce some positive displays following the international break.

Signed by the R’s in the summer transfer window, Paal has established himself as a key member of the club’s starting eleven during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Under the guidance of head coach Mick Beale, QPR have managed to make a steady start to the new term in the Championship.

During the 10 games that they have participated in at this level, the R’s have accumulated a respectable total of 15 points.

Currently sixth in the second-tier standings, QPR will be aiming to secure their fifth league victory of the season when they face Bristol City on October 1st.

Barring an injury setback, Paal is expected to feature for the club at Ashton Gate as he has been selected to start by Beale on nine occasions this season.

Speaking to QPR’s official website about his experiences in the Championship so far, the full-back said: “It’s been tough!

“I’ve already broken my nose [against Blackpool] but I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

“Playing in front of full stadiums every week is great and every game is so competitive.”

Making reference to the club’s supporters, Paal added: “Our fans have been great so far this season, cheering us on right until the end.

“Hopefully we can give them more to cheer after the break.”

9 quiz questions about QPR’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 How many stadiums have QPR played at since 1920? 1 2 3

The Verdict

Paal has already managed to show some real signs of promise during his time at Loftus Road and will be confident in his ability to help QPR move forward as a club over the course of the coming months.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates in the Championship, the 25-year-old has also made 2.8 tackles and 3.8 clearances per game at this level.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the second-tier, it will be interesting to see whether Paal will be able to take his game to new heights following the international break.

Providing that the left-back maintains his fitness as well as his consistency, he could potentially help the R’s challenge for a top-six finish.