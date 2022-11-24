Kenilworth Road: How does Luton Town’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of the Championship?

Luton Town saw Nathan Jones leave the club just before the World Cup break came into force and they’ll be hoping that that exit does not derail their campaign.

The Hatters are looking to get themselves in the play-off mix once more this season and are fighting hard, with the Championship looking as competitive as ever.

What they continue to achieve deserves immense credit, too, especially given some of the clubs they are up against.

Indeed, to help demonstrate that, we’ve looked at the capacity of every Championship ground in the league to see how they compare – as per Football Ground Map.

Kenilworth Road is one of the more iconic stadia in England with its unique stands and it’s also the smallest in the Championship.

It has a capacity of 10,356 but it certainly rocks when the Luton fans are in full voice, making for an intimidating atmosphere for away fans.

The second lowest capacity ground in the Championship is Rotherham’s at 12,021 and both are dwarfed by the biggest ground in the league, which is the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s stadium has a capacity of 48,707 and that makes it one of the biggest in the country, with it hosting concerts and other events in the north east, as well as England games in the past.