With the transfer window set to officially open in a few weeks' time, it looks set to be a busy summer ahead for Watford.

Not only do the club once again have a new head coach in charge in Valerien Ismael, it looks as though Vicarage Road is about to see an exodus of players.

Indeed, Keinan Davis, Henrique Araujo, Matheus Martins, Hassane Kamara, and Hamza Choudhury are set to leave WD18 for their parent clubs following loan spells at Vicarage Road, whilst currently, the likes of Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart, Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna are all set to depart at the end of June when their contracts expire.

Add to that the fact that Joao Pedro has already been sold to Brighton and Hove Albion, and that Ismaila Sarr's exit looks likely, there are going to be plenty of incomings during the window.

One player set to remain, though, is Ken Sema.

Although Transfermarkt have him listed as a player on an expiring deal, the Swedish international reportedly signed a new deal back in 2021, which will see him tied to the club until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

How much does Ken Sema earn at Watford?

Given that is the case, out of interest, and given the lack of on-pitch action at the moment, we thought we'd take a look at just what the Swede earns at Vicarage Road.

It must be stressed that these values are merely estimates, with the data coming from Capology.

According to Capology, during the 2023/24 campaign, Ken Sena earned a gross yearly salary of £780,000.

This equates to gross weekly earnings of £15,000.

Indeed, during the 2023/24 season, that made Ken Sema Watford's 15th highest earner, which is a steal considering his impact on the pitch at times, scoring five goals and registering eight assists.

Who is Watford's highest earner?

One interesting fact that arises when looking at Capology's salary data for Watford is the fact that the club are set to free up a lot of their wage bill this summer.

That is because the club's five highest earners from the 2023/24 campaign could all leave the club this summer.

Indeed, top earners Ismaila Sarr (£63,007 p/w) Tom Cleverley (£50,000 p/w), Keinan Davis (£45,000 p/w) Joao Pedro (£35,000 p/w) and Dan Gosling (£35,000 p/w) could all have departed Vicarage Road by the time the 2023/24 season begins.

That would free up £11,860,000 per year in wages at the club this summer, according to Capology's data on those players' current earnings.