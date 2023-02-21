Ken Sema pens message to Watford supporters after netting brace in win over West Brom

Ken Sema has taken to Twitter to thank Watford’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Sema helped the Hornets get back to winning ways in the Championship by netting a brace at Vicarage Road.

After being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with league leaders Burnley earlier this month, Watford produced an impressive attacking display against the Baggies in what turned out to be an enthralling affair.

Sema opened the scoring for Watford in the 23rd minute of this clash as he slotted home from close range after Darnell Furlong blocked an initial effort from Keinan Davis.

Following the break, Conor Townsend levelled proceedings for West Bromwich Albion before Ismaila Sarr restored Watford’s advantage.

Jed Wallace then capitalised on Daniel Bachmann’s poor pass to equalise for the visitors.

After having a goal disallowed for offside, Sema managed to find the back of the net with a deflected effort in the 78th minute.

This proved to be the winning goal for Watford who moved up to fifth in the Championship standings as a result of this triumph.

Reflecting on this fixture on Twitter, Sema admitted that it was a great victory for his side.

The midfielder posted: “A must win tonight!

“And we did it!

“Great win and happy with the goals and just to be out there on the pitch and do what I love.

“Thanks for all the support.”

A must win tonight! And we did it! Great win and happy with the ⚽️⚽️ and just to be out there on the pitch and do what i love. Thanks for the all the support 🫶🏿🐝🙏🏿#KS12 #thankful #godisgood pic.twitter.com/iK1y688aX2 — Ken Sema (@Semaken) February 21, 2023

The Verdict

This was indeed a crucial victory for Watford as West Brom are also vying for a place in the play-offs this season.

By continuing to take points off the team around them, the Hornets will boost their chances of extending their campaign past the regular 46 game mark in May.

As well as scoring two goals for Watford yesterday, Sema also provided one key pass in this fixture as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.13.

Having now been directly involved in 11 league goals this season, the 29-year-old will be confident in his ability to produce another eye-catching display this weekend when the Hornets head to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

