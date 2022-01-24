Kemp starts: The predicted Leyton Orient XI to face Newport on Tuesday night

Leyton Orient’s search for a first win in 2022 continues after they played out a stale goalless draw with Port Vale on Saturday.

Given it was Orient’s first league game in 35 days and that Vale’s third in a week, the result was perhaps not a huge surprise but Kenny Jackett’s side will be hoping for more success when they face Newport County tomorrow evening.

A victory against the Welsh club would be a statement as two wins on the bounce has helped Newport climb into fifth – nine points and eight places above the O’s in the League Two table.

Orient do have three games in hand over Tuesday’s opponents but they need to start putting points on the board, starting tomorrow.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI that we expect to see him name for the game at the Breyer Group Stadium…

There can be few complaints about the performance of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux or the back three – Alex Mitchell, Omar Beckles and Shadrach Ogie – who kept a clean sheet against Port Vale and should reprise their roles for Tuesday night.

They’ll have a tougher test on their hands against a Newport side that have scored five goals in their last two games and possess attacking threats like Dom Telford, Courtney Baker-Richardson, and Ali Cooper.

Darren Pratley was exceptional on Saturday but with Theo Archibald likely not fit enough to start and Tom James out, Jackett will have to try and inject some additional creativity into his midfield.

The experienced boss may do that by handing Dan Kemp the start in central midfield, with Paul Smyth playing in the number 10 role once again.

Dan Moss will want to show more going forward against Newport and the spaces may well be there to do so. The Millwall loanee could start again on the right with Connor Wood on the left.

Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith are both dangerous forward’s at League Two level but they working off scraps against Vale, they’ll need better service against a visiting side that is capable of scoring plenty of goals.