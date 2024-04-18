Rangers forward Kemar Roofe enjoyed excellent goal-scoring form against Queens Park Rangers during his time in England, but there is a chance he could be lining up for the Hoops next season.

Roofe joined former Scottish champions Rangers from Belgian club Anderlecht in August 2020 on a four-year deal, with the fee reported at around £4 million, according to MailOnline.

The Jamaica international has enjoyed a positive spell in Scotland with 38 goals and seven assists in 99 games for the Glasgow club, and that is despite being plagued by injury. He has spent over 500 days injured and missed 96 games during that period, according to data from Transkermarkt.

Kemar Roofe's 2023/24 Rangers Scottish Premiership Statistics Average Rating 6.68 Appearances 12 Minutes Per Game 33 Goals 1 Team Of The Week Appearances 1 Stats Correct As Of April 17, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The forward has won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup so far with Rangers, and he could potentially add another league and cup title to that this season.

The 31-year-old also played a part in Rangers' famous run to the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League. He broke the record for the longest-range goal ever scored in the competition that season, scoring from 49.9 meters out according to GOAL.

Roofe's Rangers contract expires in the summer and several clubs are plotting moves for the forward, including QPR, according to Football Insider.

And Roofe is a player that Queens Park Rangers fans will know very well because of his time at Leeds United and his incredible scoring record against them.

Kemar Roofe has been lethal against QPR in the past

Roofe played against Queens Park Rangers five times when he was plying his trade for Leeds, and was hugely successful when doing so.

He scored six goals against the West London club, which is the most he has scored against any opponent throughout his entire career, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Roofe didn't enjoy immediate success against them though - he first faced the R's on the first day of the 2016/17 Championship season in a disappointing 3-0 loss for his club. Leeds failed to score again in the reverse fixture in Yorkshire, with the game finishing goalless.

On his second visit to Loftus Road the following season, Roofe smashed a second-half hat-trick past Rangers' goalkeeper Alex Smithies as Leeds won 3-1. He scored the opener in a 2-0 win when the sides met later in the season at Elland Road.

The forward played his last game against QPR in December 2018, where he scored a brace as the Whites came from behind to beat their opponents 2-1 - the Hoops were probably delighted when he was not only injured for the reverse fixture, but also when he was sold to Anderlecht in the summer of 2019.

QPR must act fast for Kemar Roofe's signature this summer

If Queens Park Rangers want to avoid furthering Roofe's record against them, then they must prevent the dangerous forward from falling into the hands of one of their opposition.

According to Football Insider, Sheffield United and Southampton are also interested in the Rangers forward.

With the Blades rock-bottom of the Premier League, the Saints' promotion hopes uncertain, and QPR's surge away from the relegation zone under Martí Cifuentes, all three clubs are likely to be in direct competition in the 2024/25 Championship season.

Queens Park Rangers must offer the 31-year-old an advance on his current wage and promise of regular action to keep him away from their opposition and put an end to his goals against them.

The attacking unit of Cifuentes is something that must be strengthened next season too, with Lyndon Dykes failing to impress this season and Sinclair Armstrong still being incredibly raw - Roofe is a player that could offer something different and has plenty of Championship experience.