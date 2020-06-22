Kemar Roofe sends five-word message of support to Leeds United after Cardiff defeat

Leeds United resumed their season in the worst possible way at the weekend, losing 2-0 to Cardiff City in South Wales on Sunday.

After watching their automatic promotion rivals Fulham and West Bromwich Albion both drop points on Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa’s side had a chance to move 10 points clear of third on Sunday.

But the Whites weren’t at their best by any means, as they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Neil Harris’ side, boosting their hopes of making the play-offs.

How old are each of these 14 Leeds players?

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

A Kalvin Phillips mistake led to Cardiff’s opening goal; a fantastic strike from Junior Hoilett put the Bluebirds into a 1-0 lead.

Robert Glatzel then profited from plenty of space in and around Leeds’ box, before firing a thumping effort past Illan Meslier to double Cardiff’s lead.

A disappointing start for Leeds, then, and they will need to pick themselves up ahead of a massive game against Fulham at Elland Road next Saturday.

Mateusz Klich took to Instagram after the game to express his disappointment at his side’s lacklustre display in South Wales.

There was a message of support from former Leeds star Kemar Roofe in the comments, with the striker delivering a simple message to Klich and his former teammates: “You lot have got this”.

The Verdict

I didn’t expect Leeds to put in such a sloppy performance at the weekend, and it was really poor from Bielsa’s side.

They looked somewhat lethargic and error-prone, and didn’t possess any real composure on the ball which was frustrating to watch.

Bielsa will need to pick his side up and raise their spirits, ahead of a massive game against Fulham next weekend.