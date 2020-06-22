A passionate Kalvin Phillips has been reflecting on Leeds United’s defeat in Cardiff City on Instagram, with the midfielder ruing an individual error that put Marcelo Bielsa’s side on the back foot.

Leeds were beaten 2-0 in Wales, with Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel doing the damage.

Phillips’ mistake in the first-half opened up the field for Hoilett, who drove at the Leeds defence and drove a shot past Illan Meslier.

On the back of a tough afternoon in Cardiff, Phillips took to Instagram to deliver an evaluation of the game, whilst also touching on the Black Lives Matter movement, which puts Leeds’ result into perspective when it comes to the wider community.

And, responding to that message from Phillips were ex-teammates Kemar Roofe and Ronaldo Vieira, who both shared black heart emojis.

Leeds and Phillips will look to move on from the setback in Cardiff next weekend when they welcome Fulham to Elland Road for a crucial fixture at the top of the Championship.

Scott Parker’s side were beaten by Brentford on Saturday, but remain seven points behind the automatic promotion places on the back of Leeds’ loss.

The Verdict

Football has united a lot of people upon its return this weekend, with Phillips, Roofe and Vieira all sharing a similar message.

You look at this post and whilst Phillips has used it to reflect on a tough afternoon in Cardiff, he’s also using his position to relay a much more important message to the wider community.

