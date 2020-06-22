Kemar Roofe offers ultimate backing to Patrick Bamford in wake of slow Leeds United restart

Kemar Roofe has backed Patrick Bamford to come good for Leeds United during the run-in, insisting that his former teammate will score the goal to get the club promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds hit a bump in the road yesterday in their pursuit of the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side losing 2-0 at Cardiff City, missing the chance to move to the top of the table and 10 points clear of third placed Fulham.

Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel did the damage with goals in either half, as Leeds struggled to break down a stubborn Cardiff defence.

At one point, it looked like Jack Harrison would equalise, but his goal-bound shot was blocked on the line by teammate, Bamford.

Bamford’s afternoon was summed up in that passage of play, with the 26-year-old struggling to lead the line with the purpose we know he can.

And, that led to some criticism from supporters on Twitter and Instagram, with one commenting on Mateusz Klich’s post: “@roofe bro I don’t get what they see in Bamford. His hold up play is good but if he can’t finish with all that build up. Opponents will capitalise and we will end up losing. You was there, please explain why Bamford keeps getting started. We need you back.”

In a bullish response, Roofe, now of Anderlecht, threw he weight behind former teammate, Bamford:

It was a tough day at the office for Bamford and for Leeds, but their seven-point lead over Fulham remains and they are level on points at the top of the Championship table.

There’s still time to come good and Bamford, with 13 goals to his name already this season, will have the chance to put things right next week.

It is easy to find a scapegoat, but now isn’t the time for that. Leeds need to pull together as a club and finish the job they’ve started.

