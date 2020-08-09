Kemar Roofe makes strong claim about Leeds United boss after sealing Rangers switch

Kemar Roofe has outed Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa as a ‘massive name in the game’ after completing his move from Anderlecht to Rangers.

The 27-year-old became a popular figure at Elland Road after signing from Oxford United back in 2016. He went on to score 30 Championship goals over the next three seasons, before leaving for Anderlecht last summer.

After just one season in Belgium though, Roofe has returned to the UK to link up with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers. Speaking to the Scottish Sun after his move, he said:

“The opportunity, the players, fanbase, history of the club — everything combined. I know if you are second you are nowhere in Glasgow. But that’s the case everywhere.

“It was the same at Leeds and in Belgium with Anderlecht. At Anderlecht, if you don’t win in style, it means nothing. Every club has a way of seeing things, but the most important thing is getting three points as often as possible.”

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Roofe cost Rangers £3.5 million, but Gerrard is hoping that the Englishman can replace the likely-to-depart Alfredo Morelos. Having now played for Leeds, Anderlecht and Rangers, Roofe recognised some of the top names that he’s recently worked with:

“When I retire, I’ll have not a bad CV having worked with guys like Bielsa, Kompany and Gerrard.

“They are massive names in the game. Gerrard and Kompany were really top players in their day who are now transitioning into being managers. Bielsa is a well-known top coach, so working with these people will only benefit me at Rangers.”

Leeds fans were sad to see Roofe go in the end, and some had tipped him for a return to Elland Road this summer.

The verdict

Roofe is a clinical finisher and a player who only got better at Leeds. His return to British football was inevitable and in Rangers he’s secured a good move, with good fans, and a top manager and ex-player to work under in Gerrard.

Leeds fans will wish him well and Roofe will no doubt be thankful for both the Leeds supporters, and for Bielsa for who helped Roofe on his way to becoming a much more rounded striker.