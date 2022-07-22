Kemar Roofe from Rangers to Derby: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been linked with a move away from the Scottish giants this summer.

It has been reported by the Sunday Mirror, via the Scottish Sun, that the forward is a transfer target for League One side Derby County.

The 29-year-old has been at Ibrox since joining from Anderlecht in 2020 and has gone on to feature in 43 Scottish Premiership games since his arrival.

Roofe has also played a part in Rangers reaching the Europa League final, as well as clinching the club’s first league title since 2011.

Here we look at whether a move for the forward by the Rams would be a good addition to Liam Rosenior’s squad…

Is it a good potential move?

Roofe would be an excellent signing if Derby can pull it off. The forward has earned an impressive goal tally in Scotland that he should be able to translate into League One.

In two seasons with Rangers, the forward has bagged 24 goals despite not being a consistent presence in the startling lineup.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Derby County facts?

1 of 25 Derby County suffered relegation to League One last season Real Fake

Having someone capable of such finishing standards would be a huge boost to Rosenior’s side.

With the addition of David McGoldrick also arriving at Pride Park, the two could work well together in a front two and could push each other in competition for only one starting berth, which would be a great option for the squad to have.

Would he start?

Roofe would almost certainly go straight into the starting lineup either alongside or instead of McGoldrick.

The forward would most likely be considering this move due to the guarantee of regular first team football.

Otherwise remaining in Scotland would be the preferable option due to their European football qualification and ability to challenge for a league title.

What does he offer?

Quite simply, Roofe offers a consistent goal threat that will be much needed if Derby want to compete at the top of the league this season.

The forward also brings bags of experience having played at such a high level with Rangers.

He can also combine well as part of a front two, while also being comfortable as a lone striker, which could be a very valuable asset for Rosenior to have in his strikers as he settles on a style of play.