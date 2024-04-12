Highlights QPR faces a crucial summer with Marti Cifuentes leading the team in the Championship battle for survival.

It’s set to be a busy summer for Queens Park Rangers, with the club still fighting to stay in the Championship after a transformation under Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard was named as Gareth Ainsworth’s successor earlier this season, and his appointment has brought improvements from the majority of the squad, with the R’s four points ahead of the relegation zone with four games to go.

QPR targeting Kemar Roofe

The uncertainty about what division the team will be in is not ideal for the recruitment team at Loftus Road, who will be drawing up two lists of potential signings for each respective league.

And, it seems one player on QPR’s radar if they stay up is Kemar Roofe.

The 31-year-old is currently with Rangers, but his deal with the Scottish side expires in the summer, and Football Insider has revealed that the R’s, Southampton, Sheffield United and Fulham are all keeping tabs on the forward.

Whilst it would seem difficult for QPR to win the race to sign Roofe over those clubs mentioned, particularly as Fulham are in the Premier League, they may be able to offer the ex-Leeds man more game time than their rivals, so they can’t be ruled out.

But, do QPR need Roofe? Is he an upgrade on Lyndon Dykes? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

Firstly, it should be said that he is a very different type of player to Dykes, with the Scotland international a more traditional target man who is good with his back to goal.

Roofe is a more intelligent player, who will find space, pick passes, and has sharp movement in the box.

So, you would argue that QPR should be in the market for Roofe and another striker, as Dykes has underwhelmed this season, and a summer switch may be the best for all parties.

With Roofe, the only negative to bringing him in is his injury record. If you could get 30-40 games from him in the Championship, then I firmly believe he would get around 15 goals, and he would also bring another dynamic to the attack with how he plays.

However, the big issue is his availability, as he hasn’t played enough football over the past few years.

So, it would be a risky deal in that sense, but on a free, it’s one that QPR may feel is worth taking.

Kemar Roofe League Appearances Since Leaving Leeds United Season Club Appearances Goals 2019/20 Anderlecht 13 6 2020/21 Rangers 24 14 2021/22 Rangers 21 10 2022/23 Rangers 3 1 2023/24 (as of April 12th) Rangers 11 1

Alfie Burns

The last time we saw Roofe in the Championship was with Leeds in 2018/19 and that year he was excellent with 15 goals in 33 games in league and play-offs - what's worth noting is that 13 of those goals came during the first-half of the season and a string of injuries. He was consistent and clinical for the Whites at this level.

Obviously Roofe is now into his thirties and he's not that peak level player he was during his time at Elland Road. Injuries have become more regular for him and that would be a concern for QPR if they picked him up - he might be a freebie, but his wages won't be cheap considering his career path since leaving Elland Road.

Ultimately, we are debating whether he's a good replacement for Dykes at Loftus Road. The truth is, he's a very different player. He isn't a target man and he's not going to be someone to devote 90 minutes holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

Roofe would want the R's to be on the front-foot, creating him chances from advanced positions and allowing him to link play with his useful touches and clever movement. If Cifuentes sees QPR playing that progressive and exciting brand of football long-term, you'd say Roofe is more suited to them than Dykes and it would be worth bringing the 31-year-old back to the Championship.

If they tick all the boxes with Roofe and keep him fit, he will deliver what Dykes has in a blue and white shirt.