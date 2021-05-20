Kelle Roos sends three-word message to Derby County fans ahead of 2021/22 season

Kelle Roos has sent a focused message after what was a disappointing season overall for Derby County.

The Rams survived relegation on the final day of the campaign after drawing 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday, avoiding the drop having won only one of their last 15 games.

But their off-field problems have still not yet been resolved, and a points deduction could be coming their way after the EFL won its appeal against the club.

What club do these 21 former Derby County players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Mason Bennett Rotherham Millwall Coventry Birmingham

Kelle Roos made only 14 appearances in the Championship for Derby this season, having played back-up to David Marshall for large parts of the campaign.

But the Dutchman was given backing by Wayne Rooney in the final three games of the season, and he kept four clean sheets in the league this season.

Roos will be hoping that he has done enough to become Derby’s number one next season, and the 28-year-old has sent a focused message on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K e l l e R o o s (@kelleroos)

The Verdict

Roos is 28 now and he needs to be playing regularly wherever he is next season.

The goalkeeper has been key at times for Derby this season, but if it wasn’t for Marshall picking up a couple of injuries, I doubt he would have been so important.

This summer could be decisive for him, because if Rooney keeps faith in Marshall or looks to bring in another goalkeeper, Roos should be having some serious consideration on his future at Pride Park.