Kelle Roos sends message to Derby County supporters after sealing switch to Aberdeen

Kelle Roos has taken to Instagram to send a message to Derby County’s fans after sealing a switch to Aberdeen.

As confirmed by Aberdeen’s official website on Saturday, the goalkeeper has signed a pre-contract with the Scottish outfit.

Roos will link up with his new side when his current deal at Derby reaches a crescendo on June 30th.

Having signed a two-year contract at Aberdeen, the Dutchman will be keen to establish himself as the club’s first-choice keeper during the 2022/23 campaign.

In the previous term, Roos slipped below Ryan Allsop in the pecking order at Pride Park.

Whereas Allsop made 33 appearances for Derby in all competitions, Roos was utilised on 18 occasions by the club in the second-tier.

Given that Allsop has also moved on to pastures new this summer, the Rams do not currently have any senior goalkeepers at their disposal.

Youth player Alfie Roberts may be given the chance to impress in pre-season by Liam Rosenior who was appointed as Derby’s interim manager following Wayne Rooney’s departure.

Reflecting on his time at Pride Park on Instagram, Roos has admitted that he will cherish every moment of this particular spell and has thanked the club’s fans for making him feel at home.

Roos posted: “Where do I start?

“With a heavy heart I write this,

“But my time at the club is up, what a time it has been!

“Eight and a half years of highs, lows and everything in between.

“I will cherish every moment of it.

“From the Dutch to the Brits, from a boy to a man and from a son to a dad.

“Thank you to my team mates and everyone that I have had the pleasure of working with.

“Thank you to the amazing fans from this club that made me feel at home.

“Tough times never last.

“All the best.”

The Verdict

Whereas Roos did struggle with his consistency at times during his spell at Derby, he did managed to produce some positive performances for the club in the Championship.

In the 73 appearances that he made at this level, the 30-year-old managed to claim 23 clean-sheets.

Currently unable to add to their squad due to off-the-field issues, Derby will be hoping that a proposed takeover deal involving David Clowes will be completed this week.

If Clowes does become Derby’s new owner, he will need to provide a sufficient amount of funds for transfers as the club have parted ways with a plethora of players following their relegation to League One.