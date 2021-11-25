Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s 0-0 draw with Fulham.

Despite entering this particular clash as underdogs due to the fact that Marco Silva’s side are currently top of the Championship standings, the Rams managed to produce a spirited display as they sealed a point at Craven Cottage.

One of Derby’s stand-out performers during this fixture, Roos made a sharp save to prevent Neeskens Kebano from opening the scoring in the first-half.

Following the break, the keeper was called into action again as he denied Fabio Carvalho on two separate occasions to keep the scores level.

Whilst Fulham pushed for a winner in the closing stages of the match, Derby held on to seal a draw.

The Rams will now be looking to build upon this performance when they host Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park on Monday.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Roos has admitted that the club will fight to the end in their battle against relegation whilst he also praised Derby’s fans for the support that they illustrated last night.

The keeper posted: “We fight till the end!

“Solid 4 points this week.

“Fans were unreal.”

The Verdict

Having helped his side secure positive results in their recent clashes with AFC Bournemouth and Fulham by featuring in these fixtures, Roos will now be looking to play a key role for Derby as they look to push on over the Christmas period.

Although it would be somewhat of a miracle if the Rams avoid relegation to League One in 2022, there is no reason why they cannot put the teams around them under pressure by picking up points on a regular basis in the coming months.

Having recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.60 against Fulham, Roos will be brimming with confidence heading into the club’s clash with QPR.

The Dutchman will need to be on top-form on Monday as the Hoops have managed to find the back of the net in every game that they have played in the Championship this season.