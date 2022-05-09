Kelle Roos pens end of season message to Derby County supporters

It has been a turbulent season for Derby County and their supporters, who saw their club go into administration not long after the 2021-22 campaign began and their future was up in the air for a long time.

In that time, Wayne Rooney was doing his very best from the dugout to make sure the Rams clawed back every single point from the 21-point hit they took earlier in the campaign, but after some promising signs it was not able to be done.

That means County will ply their trade in League One next season – assuming that a takeover of the club, whether that be Mike Ashley or Chris Kirchner, ends up happening – but the makeup of the squad is a mystery as the majority of Rooney’s players are out of contract this summer.

One of those whose deal expires in the near future is goalkeeper Kelle Roos, with the Dutchman’s eight-year stay at Pride Park potentially ending soon.

Roos arrived from non-league Nuneaton Town in 2014 but it took him until January 2019 to make his first appearance in a Derby shirt, and since then he’s appeared 91 times in all competitions for the club.

And in a message posted to his Instagram account, Roos has thanked Derby fans for their continued support in a campaign where he appeared 18 times in the Championship as he jostled with Ryan Allsop for a starting spot.

The Verdict

It has been a difficult season for Derby both on and off the pitch and the sooner a takeover is concluded the better – Mike Ashley’s re-emergence though could delay things.

Wayne Rooney wants to stay at the club as manager and soon he will need to start making decisions if he already hasn’t on his squad and who he wants to offer contracts to when he is able to do so.

At the age of 29 now, Roos needs to be getting first-team football somewhere as he’s always been a bit-part figure at Derby and never the undisputed number one.

With Ryan Allsop more-than likely getting a move to the Championship this summer though, that could open up a vacancy for Roos to stake his claim if Rooney still wants him – although the England legend could go out and find his own new number one.