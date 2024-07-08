Highlights Carlisle United have undergone significant changes with a new-look first XI and renovations at Brunton Park.

The team aims for promotion with new signings like Harry Lewis, Kellan Gordon, and Charlie Wyke.

Manager Paul Simpson's lineup focuses on experience, physicality, and potential for growth.

Carlisle United will have a new-look first XI for the opening game of the season against Gillingham.

It's been an off-season full of change down at Brunton Park. Renovations to the stadium, plans for a new training ground and their first summer transfer window in a long time with a more than competitive budget.

And thus the stage is set. Everybody has been talking, in and around the club, about the goal of promotion. This target is clear as day, and that's the attitude that the players look to be carrying into the new campaign.

Both in mindset and appearance, the line-up that Paul Simpson picks on August 10th, away at the Gills, should have as little trace as possible of the team that failed so miserably in League One last time out.

If this is the XI, then that statement should certainly be applicable.

GK: Harry Lewis

Former Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis has admitted that the second half of last season, after joining the Cumbrian side, was a tough one for him.

He struggled to find his feet in a struggling team, and that was reflected by some of the mistakes that he made in games.

However, the season before last, he was one of the best keepers in League Two. His ability with the ball at his feet is clear and, in a side that looks like it'll be further up the table, his strengths should start to overshadow his weaknesses.

RWB: Kellan Gordon

The first non-current Blue in this line-up is double promotion winner Kellan Gordon. The 26-year-old was on loan at Lincoln City when they won the fourth division crown in the 18/19 season, and he has just won the play-offs with Crawley Town.

That sort of experience, combined with his traits and abilities, make him a brilliant free agent option for United to go for.

He only provided one assist in 33 games last season, but he created six big chances and 1.2 key passes per game.

Kellan Gordon's 23/24 League Two stats Apps 33 Starts 23 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 6 Key passes per game 1.2 Accurate crosses per game 1.2 (28%) Stats taken from Sofascore

His crossing ability could be particularly helpful, as this was an area that Carlisle struggled with last season.

Rumours suggesting that they are in for other right-backs like Northampton Town's Aaron McGowan and Dundalk's Archie Davies have been floated about too.

Gordon has a good blend of ability and availability though, unlike the other two who are both still under contract.

RCB: Aaron Hayden

The return of the former Wrexham central defender Aaron Hayden to Brunton Park was a fairly predictable one. Simpson's desire to add more physicality and athletes to his team, combined with Aaron Hayden's expiring deal made this a pretty easy deal to make, on the face of things.

The threat that he provides from set-pieces is unlike many other players in his position, and this aspect of his game could arguably be the most important factor for the Blues this season.

CB: Terell Thomas

From a deal that could be seen from a mile off, to one that came completely out of the blue.

Terell Thomas was convinced to move up north after spending all of his career so far playing down south, and a large part of that, as is the case with arguably all of Carlisle's summer signings, is because of the project that the Piataks have brought to Brunton Park.

His experience of playing at a higher level than United's current one should not only help them this season but also if they do end up winning promotion back to League One.

LCB: Jon Mellish

A lot of credit has to be given to Jon Mellish for the work that he has done to turn himself from a player on the peripheries of the playing squad to a defender who is comfortable in both a back-three and a back-four, and one that showed himself to be up to the third tier standard.

He was a shining light in the long dark tunnel that was the Cumbrians' 23/24 campaign and fans will expect him to just keep going with his hard work and tenacity.

LWB: Cameron Harper

Former Inverness full-back Cameron Harper is the least known quantity of all the players who are in United's squad. His signing had been rumoured and reported on, so it came as no real shock when he was announced, but it remains to be seen quite what he will offer.

We expect him to bring the attacking flair that Carlisle's wing-backs struggled to produce last season, plus a consistent level of set-piece delivery. The 23-year-old could turn out to be a real gem of a purchase.

CM: Harrison Neal

This potential diamond, for the sake of the analogy, certainly needs a lot of polishing, but Harrison Neal's previous record in League Two suggests that he will be a very valuable asset.

He's physically strong and looks to have the intangibles that you don't always see from players of his age. But the 23-year-old does need to sharpen up, both technique and, ideally, speed wise if he wants to keep Callum Guy out of the team when he returns - although that will be a very tall order.

CM: Josh Vela

League One and the Championship have been home for Josh Vela throughout his career. One of a number of January signings, he was able to show some of his experience in the games he played before picking up a season-ending injury in early March.

The threat of goals that he brought to the team gave Carlisle fans a bit of a shock, but it was certainly a welcome one. He's another one of those players that you'd look at and think: 'He can help you get out of this league.'

CM: Ethan Robson

If Ethan Robson isn't firmly in the manager's plans, given the words he has said about him and the fact that he was given the number seven shirt to wear, it would be a massive surprise.

The hope for the former MK Dons man is that he can be the creative option that Carlisle missed so much after Owen Moxon's departure. That's certainly the role that Simpson seems to want for him.

Having him on the left side of the midfield three should help provide good balance for the team and there should be excitement about the prospect of him and Harper linking up on that flank.

Related Carlisle United’s attempts to stop 2024 player exit revealed The club are in need of a right-back, having lost two at the end of last season.

ST: Luke Armstrong

The two strikers will likely switch and float between positions a lot, but the expectation is that Luke Armstrong will be one of them.

The club's record signing didn't hit the ground running in the third tier after joining Carlisle in the winter, but his track record in League Two is pretty much undoubtable.

He scored 28 goals for Harrogate Town in his last two full seasons in the division. Put him in a team that should control games more and the chances are that he will continue his net-finding ways.

ST: Charlie Wyke

Memories of years gone were conjured up when the club posted that lovely video to announce the return of Charlie Wyke to Carlisle.

He was such a good forward last time he was with the club, and the glimpses of him that United fans have seen live, especially the home game against Wigan Athletic last season, show he's as good if not better.

Wyke really shouldn't be at this level, based on ability alone. But he's back where things all really got started for him, and Blues fans are all too happy to have him back.