Kelechi Iheanacho looks likely to exit Leicester City in this January transfer window, ending a mixed spell for the striker at the King Power Stadium.

The striker joined the club from Manchester City in 2017 for a reported £25 million fee, having impressed as one of the top youth prospects at Manchester City.

His time at the Foxes has been up and down, helping the club to finish 5th in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup, while also being part of the side that were relegated at the end of the 2022/23 season.

With his Leicester contract expiring at the end of the season, three clubs have been heavily linked with the Nigerian striker going into the January transfer window.

Aston Villa target £10 million move for Iheanacho

Aston Villa could be ready to make a move for Iheanacho, with the Leicester City striker reportedly available for a £10 million fee.

Villa's interest was reported by Football Insider, who claimed that the former Manchester City forward would help provide competition for Villa's key front three in Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby.

Iheanacho can play all across the front three, so would be a perfect back-up for Villa as they chase Champions League qualification under Unai Emery.

However, if Villa manage to complete the signing of forward Cyril Ngonge from Hellas Verona in January then that could hamper their urgency to sign Iheanacho, although his contract situation and cut-price deal is an enticing reason to move quickly for the striker.

If Mateta is sold, Crystal Palace could target Iheanacho

With Jean-Philippe Mateta reportedly ready to leave Crystal Palace in January, the Eagles could try to bring in Iheanacho as their new back-up striker for the rest of the season.

Mateta's contract with Palace is up at the end of the season, with the French striker reportedly unhappy with the amount of game time he is getting at the club and is ready to move on this season.

The Frenchman has only started seven matches for Palace in the Premier League this season, with his two goals not enough to convince Roy Hodgson to gift him a place in the team ahead of Odsonne Edouard.

German club Entracht Frankfurt are reportedly interested in signing the French striker, following their sale of Randal Kolo Muani on deadline day last summer, which would open the door for Iheanacho to move to Palace.

The Eagles pulled out of a deal to sign the Nigerian striker in the summer, after Mateta'a transfer to RB Leipzig fell through. With both player's contracts running out this summer, it seems like the perfect time for both men to make their moves.

Iheanacho could replace £100 million striker at Brentford

Another club linked with a transfer for the Nigerian striker is Brentford, who could be searching for a replacement for Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The English striker was banned from playing for 8 months at the end of last season, but is set to return to the pitch in the middle of the January transfer window.

Arsenal are heavily linked for the striker, who scored 20 times in the Premier League last season, in a move that is rumoured to cost them £100 million in January.

This transfer could see Brentford dip into the transfer market to seal a deal for Iheanacho, who has been linked with the London club throughout the season, and now seems certain to leave Leicester in January.

With his experience in the Premier League with both Leicester and Manchester City, Iheanacho could prove a good signing for the Bees, who have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer in the team since Toney's suspension.