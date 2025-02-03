Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho is set to undergo a medical at Middlesbrough ahead of a loan move to the Riverside Stadium.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Boro is set to be the 28-year-old’s next destination, barring any late twists.

Michael Carrick’s side have showcased their intent to push for a place in the Premier League after their business during the winter transfer window so far, recruiting second tier star Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle as well as adding Mark Travers to the ranks on loan from Bournemouth.

While Emmanuel Latte Lath’s future hangs in the balance heading into deadline day, Middlesbrough are doing all they can to cover themselves in the event of a sale, with the former Manchester City forward likely to add a much-needed boost at the top end of the pitch to secure a place inside the top six.

Iheanacho also boasts previous second tier experience with Leicester City, seemingly making it easier to transition back to life in England.

Kelechi Iheanacho set for Middlesbrough medical

Last Friday, it was reported by Diario de Sevilla that the Nigerian international had attracted interest from clubs in France, Italy and the Championship in England, but there was no mention of Middlesbrough striking a deal.

But now, Vamos Mi Sevilla FC are confident Kelechi Iheanacho will complete a move to Teesside and is undergoing a medical today to seal a deadline switch.

It is believed Iheanacho will join on loan without an option or obligation to buy, with Middlesbrough set to be covering a “large part” of his estimated €2 million gross earnings per year in Spain.

Sevilla are hopeful sending Iheanacho out on loan will help reignite his confidence and form in front of goal to attract more suitors ahead of a permanent move away in the summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho 2024/25 season record for Sevilla Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 La Liga 9 0 0 2024/25 Copa del Ray 2 3 0

Kelechi Iheanacho is another statement signing by Middlesbrough

If Kelechi Iheanacho’s deal to Middlesbrough can get over the line, then it’s another statement signing to the rest of the clubs fighting for promotion back to the top flight.

Boro are adding quality in all areas of the pitch whenever they can, and the addition of Iheanacho could prove devastating in a partnership with Emmanuel Latte Lath, provided the Ivorian remains at the Riverside Stadium.

In the event of an injury or sale to their star-studded frontman, Boro have also made sure they have cover in Iheanacho to replace any absence, with the Nigerian fully capable of going through a purple patch in the Championship with his previous pedigree in England.

While he hasn’t recorded as many goals as planned during his short time in Sevilla, this is an opportunity for Iheanacho to rediscover his goalscoring touch, and Middlesbrough could be huge beneficiaries if this can happen.