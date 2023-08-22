Highlights Leicester City's striking force, including Kelechi Iheanacho, remains intact despite key player departures.

Enzo Maresca, the coach, is hesitant to lose Iheanacho and suggests a new contract could be on the table.

Crystal Palace is reportedly interested in Iheanacho, but there's a likelihood he will stay at Leicester City due to his fit in the team and manager's desire for him to remain.

Leicester City have overseen the departures of many of their key stars in recent weeks - though their striking force remains untouched for the time being.

Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have all departed for European-chasing Premier League sides, whilst Ayoze Perez and Caglar Soyuncu have moved on to sunny Spain - but for Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, they remain in the east Midlands.

The Nigerian international has not scored in the Championship just yet, but once the uncertainty over his future has dusted over, you can expect him to be scoring in some capacity, wherever he is playing. And with time still to go in the window, Football League World takes a look at the latest news surrounding Kelechi Iheanacho's career.

What is Enzo Maresca's stance on Kelechi Iheanacho's future?

Maresca would loathe to lose the Nigerian at this point in the window, especially with Patson Daka being linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

It would leave only Jamie Vardy, who hasn't looked like his former self so far in the second tier, and perhaps Stephy Mavididi as their options up front for the forthcoming four months until the January transfer window.

And with that in mind, the Italian suggested that even a new contract could be in order for the former Manchester City man. He said: “This is one of the things is on the table. It’s one of the things we need to discuss with the player. Most of the time we think about the club, but we need to see the desire of the player.

“We have to decide between the player, club, and manager. It's one of the things we need to do soon to clarify the situation.

“Kele played against Coventry, very good. He played the other day, goal, assist. It’s one of the things I said from day one that to realise something important, you need players who are out on the bench but when they go inside, they are a boost for the team.”

Which clubs are currently interested in Kelechi Iheanacho?

Despite his poor season with Leicester City last season, Iheanacho has evident Premier League pedigree and it almost seems surprising to see a player of his quality, at the age of just 26, competing in the second tier.

His opening day appearance against Coventry City was the first time Iheanacho had made a senior league showing outside of the Premier League, and 42 goals in 196 top-flight games works out at almost a one-in-four goalscoring ratio.

As a result, it is no surprise to see that Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in securing his services for the upcoming season, especially with less than a year on his deal, where a cut-price fee for a player of his ability could come at a cheaper price than his market value.

What is the likelihood of Kelechi Iheanacho staying at Leicester City?

With Palace's interest, the chances of Iheanacho staying at Leicester City aren't definite - though with Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew at the club, a striker might not be high on the priority list.

And, according to the Leicester Mercury's Jordan Blackwell, he believes that the Nigerian forward will remain at the King Power Stadium - despite having less than a year left on his contract. Blackwell wrote: "Now it's reached this point, yes, I think Iheanacho is more likely to stay than not. But it's not certain.

"I still think if a decent offer comes in, City may be tempted by it, given he does only have one year remaining on his contract. Maresca said last week that a new contract for Iheanacho was one of the topics on the table, but that the club needed to establish if he was interested.

"I think he fits the way Maresca wants to play, and will score a bucketload this season, so the manager will want him to remain."