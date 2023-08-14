Highlights Leicester City has started their season in England's second tier well after being relegated from the Premier League.

Kelechi Iheanacho has played a role in their success but his future at the club remains uncertain.

Everton has shown some interest in signing Iheanacho, but their recent signing of Chermiti suggests their interest may have cooled.

Leicester City have responded to their disappointing relegation from the Premier League by having an excellent start to life in England’s second tier.

The Foxes were one of the early season favourites to win promotion to the Premier League, and they have lived up to that expectation.

The club started the campaign off with a 2-1 win over Coventry City before following that up with a routine win over Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup and then a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

One player who has played a role in Leicester’s good start to the season is striker Kelechi Iheanacho. The forward has appeared in both Championship games, and started and scored against Burton in the EFL Cup.

But, despite featuring for the Foxes, his future at Leicester City does remain up in the air, and here, we have looked at all the latest news involving Iheanacho.

Who is interested in Kelechi Iheanacho?

Since Leicester’s relegation there has been a host of their players linked with a possible move away and one of them has been Iheanacho.

According to a report from Football Insider back in July, Premier League side Everton registered their interest in the Nigerian forward.

The Toffees are looking to improve their attack this summer and Iheanacho is a player that the club have looked at.

However, they are not the only side interested in the striker, as according to Sky German reporter Florian Plettenburg, five top clubs from the Premier League are also said to be interested or were when this was reported in July.

As well as interest from England, the experienced forward is also said to have “big offers” on the table from Saudi Arabia.

What is Everton’s stance on Kelechi Iheanacho?

It was reported last month that Everton considered the Leicester City man as an alternative to their main target El Bilial Toure.

However, Everton lost out to Toure and instead signed Chermiti from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

It was then revealed by BBC, that Everton only have a “mild interest” in the Nigerian international and were yet to make an approach for the forward.

There has been no further development in Everton’s interest in the forward, but given they have just added a striker to the ranks, their interest in Iheanacho may have now cooled somewhat.

How much is Kelechi Iheanacho worth?

Football Insider has reported that it could cost Everton and other interested parties around £10 million to £15 million to sign Iheanacho.

That is quite a large fee for a player who only has 12 months remaining on his contract and is now playing in the Championship.

However, due to the fact that they have already received a large sum of money from the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, Leicester can afford to take this stance when it comes to Iheanacho.

The forward scored five goals in 28 league appearances last term, which wasn’t the most spectacular record, but Leicester seem to value him very highly, and he seems to be part of Enzo Maresca’s plans so far this season.