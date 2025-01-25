The January transfer window has afforded Burnley the perfect chance to address a gaping hole in their attacking system in search of bolstering their promotion hopes.

Burnley are actively trying to recruit those attacking players, but they've been ticking along nicely even without them and find themselves in the thick of the promotion race.

Still, to solidify those hopes, they need to invest in the playing squad to give them a bit of added quality which could prove the deciding factor come May.

Here, we look at what a dream Burnley XI could look like once the window slams shut...

GK - James Trafford

One area where Burnley have been particularly strong this season is in defence, and James Trafford has certainly played a huge part in that.

Although he hasn't been overly tested at times this term due to the rigid nature of the Burnley defensive unit, his two penalty saves against Sunderland earlier this month show he has the quality to be called upon when needed.

RB - Connor Roberts

Mr Dependable at right back, although Connor Roberts perhaps isn't the most eye-catching performer you're ever likely to see, he turns in consistent 7/10 performances.

He's got promotion know-how at this level, having been promoted out of the league with Burnley back in 2022/23 and is one of the first names on the teamsheet when available.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Bursting onto the scene out of nowhere this season, and playing outside of the position Vincent Kompany signed him to play in, CJ Egan-Riley has arguably been Burnley's player of the year this season.

HIs reading and understanding of the game, alongside his incredible passing range, makes him the perfect modern-day centre back.

CB - Maxime Esteve

Complimenting Egan-Riley perfectly, Maxime Esteve has struck up arguably the best centre-back partnership in the league with the Manchester City academy graduate.

Esteve has been linked with Premier League moves, but selling him mid-season seems incomprehensible for Burnley, and his relationship with Egan-Riley has been imperative to the Clarets' success this season.

LB - Bashir Humphreys

Although naturally a centre back himself, Bashir Humphreys has found a home at left back in the Burnley team, although he doesn't necessarily embody what you'd expect of a modern day full back.

Parker's full backs don't tend to be high-flyers and that suits Humphreys, who is more of a cultured footballer and a very good defender, more so than Lucas Pires, who he's been keeping out of the team.

CM - Josh Cullen

Somewhat similar to Roberts, Cullen never particularly does anything spectacular, but he's dependable in the middle of the pitch and is a consistent 7/10 performer.

Most of Burnley's best performances this season have come when Cullen has been at his best, which shows just how much of an impact he can have on the team.

CM - Jonjo Shelvey

Newly recruited on a free transfer, Jonjo Shelvey could arguably go straight into Burnley's strongest XI, such is his ability in possession, which is something Burnley have lacked in midfield at times.

It would be harsh on Josh Laurent to miss out at Shelvey's expense as he's had a great season himself, but Shelvey can produce the same off-the-ball things Laurent does, but with better quality in possession.

RM - Manuel Benson

Burnley have spent most of their transfer window to date chasing a Morgan Whittaker deal that ultimately didn't come off as he signed for Middlesbrough instead.

That leaves the Clarets with a hole to fill on the wing, but the returning Manuel Benson could plug that hole perfectly if he can get fit, and most importantly, stay fit.

Injuries have plagued his time at Turf Moor, but 11 goals in 33 games in his last Championship season proves he can provide the same game-winning moments that Whittaker could have.

CAM - Josh Brownhill

Burnley fans probably have about four months left to enjoy Josh Brownhill before his contract runs out at the end of the season, with few signs up to now that there are any discussions over extending his Turf Moor stay.

Brownhill has been used deeper and further forward by Parker, but he's played his best football in the more advanced role and has made that spot his own.

LM - Jaidon Anthony

He's taken his fair share of stick from some Burnley fans this season, but of the current wide options they have available on the wing, he has the best output of any.

24/25 Championship goal contributions by Burnley wingers (Transfermarkt) Name Appearances Goals Assists Luca Koleosho 25 2 0 Jaidon Anthony 25 3 2 Jeremy Sarmiento 21 2 0

He's not the most prolific winger you're ever likely to see, but he's contributed admirably for the Clarets this term and has been a threat throughout the season.

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho

The final piece of the puzzle for Burnley would be a proven striker who can score goals at this level, and Kelechi Iheanacho could be that man.

Spanish side Sevilla have made the Nigerian striker available on loan in the closing stages of the window, and Burnley should look to take advantage and strike a deal.

Iheanacho fits the Parker system perfectly, with the ability to drop in and link play but also be in the right place to score goals.