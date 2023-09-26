Highlights Kelechi Iheanacho loves Leicester City and is fully focused on helping the team gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The speculation surrounding his future at the club is difficult, especially with limited time left on his contract.

While a new contract could be possible, Leicester may consider selling him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho has addressed the speculation surrounding his Leicester City future.

There were a lot of questions over whether he would remain with the Foxes following the team’s relegation to the Championship last season.

The forward was linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, with Crystal Palace and Wolves both interested in his services.

It was claimed that Leicester had an asking price worth between £10 and 15 million, but no move materialised before the window shut earlier this month.

The Nigerian has made eight league appearances for Enzo Maresca’s side already this campaign, contributing one goal and one assist.

Does Kelechi Iheanacho have a future at Leicester City?

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, Iheanacho discussed his Leicester future, revealing his love for the Championship club.

The 26-year-old claimed that his full focus is on helping Leicester gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

“These discussions are always difficult when you have less time left at the football club, probably a year or two,” said Iheanacho, via Leicestershire Live.

“I know the speculation, the report or ‘you want to stay, you want to leave’, I know that.

“Personally, I love Leicester City, it is a good place, a good football club.

“I’ve been here for a few years now, and we went down, it’s not ideal, but we’re here now, fighting our way up.

“I’m here, concentrating on my football with Leicester City.

“Hopefully we can get back up and everyone will be happy, I didn’t get to move, I’m here now playing for Leicester City, so we concentrate on that now.

“Hopefully all the players that didn’t get to move as well will all contribute to the team for us to get up there which is the most important thing now.

“Everyone has to make their choice, but we now concentrate on the team and try to help the team and stay together to get up there.”

Iheanacho signed for Leicester in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City.

He has gone on to make over 150 league appearances for the club during that time, scoring 31 times.

The forward played a key role in the team earning consecutive fifth place finishes in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.

Iheanacho also contributed to the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Leicester currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, with 21 points from their opening eight fixtures.

Next up for Maresca’s side is an away trip to face Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Should Leicester City cash in on Kelechi Iheanacho?

Iheanacho has a contract until next summer, meaning he could depart the club as a free agent in 2024.

If a suitable offer arrives in January, then it would make sense for Leicester to sell all things considered.

The Foxes have four forward options, so can afford to lose one mid-season, and it would be preferable to earn a fee for the striker than lose him for nothing in the summer.

However, perhaps a new contract can be agreed in the meantime to keep him at the King Power in the long run, but a departure in the near future looks the more likely outcome.