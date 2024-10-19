Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has insisted that the possibility of Jürgen Klopp becoming Leeds United manager one day shouldn't be completely ruled out.

Leeds are minority owned by Red Bull after the company made an investment in the club over the summer, striking a deal said to be worth around 10%.

Red Bull recently confirmed that Klopp, who left Liverpool after nearly nine years in the summer, was to become their Head of Global Soccer in January 2025, where he will provide strategic vision and support individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.

Red Bull currently have a portfolio of clubs, with the likes of New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Bragantino and RB Brazil, with Leeds becoming their latest addition, albeit with a minority stake.

Klopp currently has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract where he could become Germany boss if the chance arises, and while a return to club football in the near future looks highly unlikely, Wyness didn't rule out the chance of the former Liverpool boss joining Leeds in the future.

Keith Wyness makes Leeds United, Jürgen Klopp claim

Wyness, who served as Everton's CEO between 2004 and 2009, was speaking on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast when he was asked about whether Klopp would be tempted to take the Leeds United job should they win promotion to the Premier League given Red Bull's involvement with the club.

And while Wyness believes it's unlikely, he refused to rule out the possibility of it happening in the future.

He told Football Insider: "He’s been very clear so far that the only thing he’d come back into football for is a national job, in particular, the Germany job.

"I would take him at his word on that. I don’t think he’d come back to the Premier League, I really don’t.

"But in football, nothing surprises you ever. At the moment, I don’t think he’d come back – but who knows?"

As Wyness alluded to, it does seem highly unlikely that Klopp will be in the home dugout at Elland Road anytime soon, but if the club were to win promotion to the Premier League and the German had a desire to get back into management, then stranger things have certainly happened.

For now, Daniel Farke is doing a good job at Leeds and has them competing at the right end of the table, so there's no urgency to appoint a new boss and Klopp will be wishing his compatriot well as part of his new role with Red Bull.

Jurgen Klopp's help could be vital as part of his new role with Red Bull

While Red Bull don't own Leeds like they do other clubs, their minority stake in the club means that Klopp could have some input into proceedings at Elland Road as the company's Head of Global Soccer.

Having someone of Klopp's calibre helping Leeds would be a huge boost to the club, and his knowledge and success in the English game will likely be invaluable as the Whites look to return to the top-flight and establish themselves there.

Jürgen Klopp's managerial career Club Seasons Mainz 2001-08 Borussia Dortmund 2008-14 Liverpool 2015-24

The chances of Klopp becoming Leeds boss look incredibly slim, but supporters should be excited about him having the chance to help the club in his role with Red Bull, and it's something that will only serve them well in the future.

For now, the priority for Leeds will be to keep winning games, and make a return to the Premier League after missing out in heartbreaking circumstances last season.