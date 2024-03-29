Highlights Keith Wyness has admitted he was shocked that Leicester City have been charge with a financial fair play breach.

He also spoke out about the Foxes' decision to take legal action against the Premier League and EFL.

It's unclear how off-field matters will affect the team's performance on the pitch.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Leicester City have "escalated the mess" after taking legal action against the Premier League and the EFL, speaking on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast.

The Foxes did not react well after being charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability regulations.

They were also charged for failing to submit their accounts on time and in a further blow, the EFL have placed them under an embargo for their alleged financial breach.

This off-field noise is not what the Foxes need at such a crucial time in the 2023/24 campaign - but Leicester have decided to escalate matters by taking legal action against both footballing organisations.

The Foxes have claimed that they are keen to fight for their rights and other clubs' rights to "pursue their ambitions, particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement."

The club have also heavily criticised the EFL's decision to place the club under a transfer embargo, calling it "restrictive and premature".

Although the Foxes can offer out new contracts under an embargo, it could potentially restrict the amount they are able to offer, depending on the restrictions that the EFL apply.

It also remains to be seen how this embargo will affect their summer transfer business, if it does.

Wyness on Leicester City's legal action: "That's a pretty strong take"

Wyness was shocked that Leicester were charged, much like the Foxes seemed to be, but the former CEO believes the club's legal action won't do anything to calm the situation down.

He told Football Insider's Inside Track podcast: "Initially, I was shocked that this had gone into the Championship.

"I didn’t understand, I thought that the relegation would have been a loophole for Leicester and got them out of this – but it seems the loophole wasn’t there.

"To see their reaction, launching legal action against the EFL and Premier League for unlawful acts – all it’s done is escalate the mess rather than calm things down.

"That’s a pretty strong take."

Leicester City aren't in an ideal situation

At such a crucial time of the season, Leicester don't need any off-field distractions.

Leeds and Ipswich have the momentum, unlike the Foxes who need to turn things around quickly to give themselves a real chance of securing a top-two place.

Championship Table (As it stands March 29th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Leicester have the right to defend themselves, but legal action is probably the last thing they need at the moment, considering they are at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

However, if Enzo Maresca can get his team to concentrate solely on what's happening on the pitch, that should mitigate the effects of off-field noise.

What effect this off-field noise has and how it impacts the Foxes' promotion quest remains to be seen, but you have to feel for the people at the football club.