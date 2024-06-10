Highlights Leeds United may sell some of their key players this summer, according to Keith Wyness.

Crysencio Summerville is one of many Leeds first-teamers who could depart Elland Road.

Staying competitive within financial limits while abiding by regulations is crucial for the Whites' future success.

Keith Wyness believes Leeds United will cash in on some of their "big names" this summer, speaking to Football Insider.

The Whites have plenty of key players who could be sold for a considerable amount of money in the coming months, with Crysencio Summerville an obvious candidate to leave Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both thought to be interested in the Dutchman, but whether they end up making a move for the 22-year-old remains to be seen, with the player shining throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

18-year-old Archie Gray could also attract plenty of interest, along with Willy Gnonto with all three players mentioned having a high ceiling.

Those are the three players who may be the most heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, but there are others who could depart as well.

Dan James impressed in the play-off final, with his cameo at Wembley potentially increasing interest in his signature, and Ilia Gruev has already attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Numerous sales could be required, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Whites may need to generate up to £100m in player sales in their quest to remain financially sustainable and continue abiding by financial rules.

Keith Wyness makes Leeds United transfer claim

With the Daily Mail report in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see key players sold during the upcoming window and Wyness believes that will happen.

He told Football Insider: "We are still expecting some of their players to go.

"Even Archie Gray, who is obviously Leeds through and through, has been linked with a couple of clubs. I do expect to see their big names going.

"They are going to have to put together a strong Championship squad. I think they can still do it. Leeds are a big club. They can always challenge in the Championship, but it’s not easy as they have just seen.

"From what I have heard from sources, I do expect their big names to be going. That’s where the PSR issue will have to be solved."

Leeds United will need to recruit well to adequately replace key players

If Leeds do sell some of their star players, they will need to recruit adequate replacements if they are to give themselves any chance of being in the promotion mix next season.

Summerville won't be easily replaceable considering how much of an asset he was last term, so the Whites may need to fork out a decent amount of money on a replacement if he goes.

Staying within financial limits will be important for the Whites, with potential points deductions likely to harm the West Yorkshire side if they breach the rules.

But staying competitive will also be important and they may need to work within a fairly tight budget if they are to continue to abide by the financial regulations.

It will be fascinating to see who stays and who goes. Summerville looks destined to leave considering how much interest he has generated, but it's not 100% guaranteed that he will depart.